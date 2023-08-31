Last updated on .From the section Premier League

TEAM NEWS

Luton Town will again be without the injured trio of Jordan Clark, Gabriel Osho and Dan Potts.

Aside from that, manager Rob Edwards has a fully-fit squad to choose from.

West Ham's new signing Mohammed Kudus is available to make his debut, but fellow arrival Konstantinos Mavropanos is still troubled by a back injury.

Nayef Aguerd is back from suspension, but Tomas Soucek has been ruled out due to concussion protocols after being forced off against Brighton last week.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

This is the first meeting between these sides since March 1994 when Luton won a FA Cup quarter-final replay 3-2 at Kenilworth Road.

The Hammers have gone four matches without a win against Luton since beating them in January 1992, in what was the Hatters' last season in the top-flight.

Luton Town

Kenilworth Road becomes the 61st different stadium to host a Premier League game.

This is Luton's first top-flight home fixture since a 2-0 win against Aston Villa on 25 April 1992.

In that 1991-92 season, they lost only four of their 21 home league matches, but were winless in all 21 league away fixtures.

The Hatters have lost both of their opening two matches of a league campaign for the first time since 2002-03 in the third tier.

They are aiming to avoid becoming only the second team to lose their first three matches of a top-flight season by a margin of three or more goals after West Brom in 1890-91.

Promoted teams have lost all seven of the Premier League games this season by an aggregate score of 18-4.

West Ham United