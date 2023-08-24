Last updated on .From the section Republic of Ireland

Troy Parrott has scored four goals in 20 appearances for the Republic of Ireland

Republic of Ireland forward Troy Parrott has signed for Dutch Eredivisie team Excelsior Rotterdam in a season-long loan deal from Tottenham Hotspur.

The 21-year-old played on loan for Preston North End last season, scoring four goals in 34 games.

Parrott, who joined Spurs in 2017, has also had loan spells with MK Dons, Ipswich Town and Millwall

Meanwhile, Republic U19 defender Cathal Heffernan has moved from AC Milan to Newcastle United.

"It's surreal to join such a big club like Newcastle," Heffernan told the club website.

"It's definitely a club that is on the rise and with a lot of history. During the last week, I've been so excited to get started and I'm now looking forward to a big season ahead.

"The goal, when playing Academy football, is to try and break into a first-team as quick as you can and, hopefully, I can do that at Newcastle United."