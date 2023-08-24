Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Shaw featured in 31 league games last season

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw is set for an extended period on the sidelines after suffering a muscle injury.

United are still assessing the full extent of the injury but acknowledge the 28-year-old left-back will be out for a number of weeks.

He will miss England's games against Ukraine and Scotland next month.

Manager Erik ten Hag already has injury problems at left-back with Tyrell Malacia also out.

Meanwhile, Brandon Williams has been loaned to Championship side Ipswich Town.

Diogo Dalot has played on the left in the past but it is a problem Ten Hag can do without as he looks to navigate his way through United's unconvincing start to the season.

United beat Wolves 1-0 before losing 2-0 to Tottenham.

Manchester United are also currently without midfielder Mason Mount and forward Rasmus Hojlund through injury.