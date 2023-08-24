Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Mary Earps saved a penalty in the Women's World Cup final against Spain

Manchester United Women have rejected a significant offer from an unnamed club for England goalkeeper Mary Earps.

The 30-year-old was named best goalkeeper at the recent Women's World Cup as the Lionesses reached the final, where they were beaten 1-0 by Spain.

Her popularity led to controversy as kit manufacturer Nike failed to sell her kit to fans during the tournament.

Earps has a year left on her contract but United are understood to be keen to agree an extension.

The quality of her World World Cup performances has attracted interest from potential buyers but United view her as being an integral member of their team going forward.

'Limited numbers' of England goalkeeper jerseys will now be sold by Nike after over 150,000 people signed an online petition.