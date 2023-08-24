Last updated on .From the section Bristol City

Cameron Pring featured 37 times in all competitions for Bristol City last season

Bristol City defender Cameron Pring has signed a new three-year contract with the Championship club.

The 25-year-old has made 74 appearances for the Robins since making his first-team debut in August 2021.

Before that he spent time on loan at Aldershot, Hereford, Newport County, Cheltenham, Walsall and Portsmouth.

"It shows good intent from the club and it's time to push on and hopefully prove them right," the left-back told the club website. external-link

"I've still got a lot more to give but that's what I expect of myself. I want to be flying up the wing and creating goals and helping the team as much as possible."