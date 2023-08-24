Last updated on .From the section Shrewsbury

Phillips scored seven goals and registered two assists in 20 League One appearances on loan at Morecambe last season

Shrewsbury have signed Huddersfield striker Kieran Phillips on a season-long loan from Huddersfield.

The 23-year-old previously played under Town boss Matt Taylor at Walsall in 2021/22.

Taylor told the club website external-link : "There was a lot of competition for him from teams higher in the league than we are, but Kieran's chosen to come here."

Phillips came through the ranks at Everton's academy before joining the Terriers in 2020 after a loan spell.

Taylor said: "He'll give us a different dynamic up front. He'll score goals without a problem. I'm really excited to work with him. I think the fans will be excited by him. He's a really good signing for us."

Phillips - who played with new teammates Morgan Feeney and Joe Anderson while at Everton - said: "Matt Taylor was a massive draw in me coming here. When he first got the job it spiked my interest straight away. I enjoyed working with him at Walsall.

"I want to score as many goals as possible, help the lads out and win as many games as we can."