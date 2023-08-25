Last updated on .From the section European Football

Luis Rubiales has refused to step down as president of the Spanish football federation following his behaviour at the Women's World Cup final on Sunday.

He had earlier grabbed his crotch as he celebrated at the final whistle.

"I will not resign, I will not resign," he told an extraordinary general assembly called by the federation. "A social assassination is taking place."

Rubiales apologised for the kiss on Monday before Fifa, world football's governing body, opened disciplinary proceedings against him on Thursday.

On Friday he apologised for grabbing his crotch while celebrating in the VIP area of Stadium Australia, with Queen Letizia of Spain and her 16-year-old daughter stood nearby.

"I'm ready to be vilified to defend my ideals," added Rubiales.

"I apologise unreservedly but I don't deserve this manhunt I have been suffering."

Rubiales was repeatedly applauded as he addressed the assembly, which the federation called "as a matter of urgency".

He defended his actions, saying he tried to console Hermoso after she had a late penalty saved by Mary Earps.

"Jenni was the one who lifted me up," he said. "I told her to 'forget about the penalty' and I said to her 'a little peck?' and she said 'OK'.

"It was a spontaneous kiss. Mutual, euphoric and consensual. That's the key.

"A consensual 'peck' is enough to get me out of here? I will fight until the end."

More to follow.