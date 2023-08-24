Kevin Maher spent 10 years as a player with Southend

Southend United manager Kevin Maher says he is "bitterly disappointed" by the club's 10-point deduction from the National League, adding it has "hit everyone at the club".

The Shrimpers have been docked the points after failing to clear their £275,000 debt to HM Revenues & Customs.

The club were told by the High Court on Wednesday they have until 4 October to find a buyer, or face being wound up.

The points penalty leaves them bottom of the table on minus four points.

Dagenham & Redbridge are the team above them, now five points clear, going into the weekend's games.

"It goes without saying I'm bitterly disappointed because of all the hard work we've put in with the players, but we've got to be resilient in this game and we've got to set new targets and try to counteract that," Maher told BBC Essex.

"We've got the react in the right way and do our jobs - nothing's changed in terms of our preparations, in how professional the lads have been, and the football can be a release from what's been going on."

Despite the turmoil off the field over the club's future and a transfer embargo, Maher had managed to guide the side to two wins from their first four games, before the points deduction.

He previously said the squad "needed help" and, although he knows he still cannot relieve the pressure by bringing new players in, he is pinning his hopes on the club's ownership changing hands as soon as possible.

Current owner Ron Martin told the High Court he was "confident" a sale would be agreed before 1 October, with negotiations "at an advanced stage" with a consortium led by an unnamed Australian.

The troubled club's latest winding-up petition was then adjourned for a third and final time, for another 42 days.

"The light at the end of the tunnel is I know what will come once the takeover happens," Maher added.

"I get fed certain bits, I don't know fully where it's at in terms of the takeover but I'm just hopeful something happens, and we can work on a level playing field with everyone else.

"Once a good person comes in and sees what they've got here with the fanbase, the staff and football department it's an opportunity for someone to take this on and who knows where it can go? That's the hope.

"We keep getting knock-backs and hurdles thrown in our way but that's life, and you've got to get back up every time you get knocked down."