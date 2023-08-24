Close menu

Deivid Washington: Chelsea sign Brazilian teenager from Santos for £17.2m

Deivid Washington
Deivid Washington only made his senior debut for Santos in April 2023

Chelsea have completed the signing of Brazilian forward Deivid Washington from Santos for a fee in the region of 20m euros (£17.2m).

Washington, 18, has signed a seven-year contract at Stamford Bridge with the option of a further year.

He is Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino's ninth signing of the summer transfer window.

"I'm very happy to be joining a huge team like Chelsea," Washington told the club's website.

"I can't wait to make my debut here at such a big club, and provide lots of goals and assists."

Washington began his career with Gremio before he joined Santos in 2016.

His goalscoring in the youth ranks at Santos saw the youngster force his way into the first-team setup at the Brazilian club this year.

The versatile forward subsequently made a total of 16 senior appearances for Santos in all competitions and scored two goals before he made the move to Stamford Bridge.

He is the second player from Santos to join Chelsea this summer following the arrival of 18-year-old winger Angelo last month.

Caicedo 'ready' to make first start

Pochettino said Moises Caicedo is "ready" to start his first match for Chelsea since his £100m move to the club from Brighton.

Chelsea face Luton on Friday night in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge.

Caicedo made his debut in Chelsea's 3-1 loss at West Ham on Sunday and gave away a penalty in a disappointing first outing.

Romeo Lavia, who joined the club for £58m from Southampton, will not be part of the squad for the visit of the newly-promoted side.

"Moises is ready to start. Lavia no. He is still, after they assessed him, he needs a few weeks to be ready to be involved with the team" Pochettino said.

"He is reconditioning now and working to try to catch the team and the team-mates. For Romeo we need to wait a few weeks until he is involved with the team."

Chelsea are winless after their first two Premier League games - a 1-1 draw with Liverpool in their season opener followed by the defeat to the Hammers.

The Blues created a number of chances against David Moyes' side but, despite their dominance in the first half, were not able to take them.

Chelsea's struggles in front of goal have come under scrutiny again after they only managed to find the net 38 times in the Premier League last season.

Pochettino's problem is compounded by the loss of £52m signing Christopher Nkunku to a knee injury which will keep him out until the end of the year.

Carney Chukwuemeka, who scored in the match against West Ham, has also been ruled out for a around six weeks with knee problem of his own.

Chelsea have been linked with a number of strikers and Pochettino said the club may still sign another attacking player as they continue to heavily invest in their squad.

"We are assessing the squad and all that happens. It is easy to say that we need an offensive player, but we have offensive players but they need to recover," added the Argentine.

"We need to wait with Armando [Broja]. Sometimes you are close and the last step is always difficult. He is training well and we have hope for him also.

"If now we bring in some player that is not fit or needs to adapt to the Premier League then maybe you are going to spend the same time that you need to wait for Broja or Nkunku or for Carney.

"Then you are going to create a mess in the squad. We are working really hard to analyse the situation and take the best decision.

"It is a little bit unlucky as maybe we need a little bit of help now. We are trying to find the right profile.

"We don't want to stop the evolution of some young guys that could be involved in the team."

  • Comment posted by RoyKent, today at 16:26

    Chelsea doing more buying. Incredible.

  • Comment posted by whosdatdandare, today at 16:26

    The planning, tactics and acumen adopted in the transfer market by Chelsea, is quite intriguing.
    Many onlookers question what they are doing, but these people are not well versed in ‘the scatter gun’ philosophy.

  • Comment posted by ceers, today at 16:26

    Of course they did. Now they will sell an academy product of similar level as the instant hit into the books will offset the amortised fees paid for several overpriced stars. Lewis Hall is a case in pont £28million profit vs selling Cucurella which would reflect a loss even if writing down his contract. Not bad from a purely accounting pov but is it the way to run a club longterm?

  • Comment posted by Chesse, today at 16:26

    It's like a never-ending unveiling of this years "I'm a Celebrity" contestants.
    They keep announcing them, you sort of recognise a few, but you have to rely on Google and Wikipedia for nearly all of them.
    The jungle has never been so full.

  • Comment posted by BillBobRafa, today at 16:24

    "I'm very happy to be joining a huge team like Chelsea," never a truer adjective!

  • Comment posted by One of Millions, today at 16:23

    Only £17.2 million - is he Chelsea’s new kit man?

    • Reply posted by Chesse, today at 16:26

      Chesse replied:
      Not strong enough to be their kit man, need a strong person to carry all that kit.

  • Comment posted by Al_Bundy, today at 16:23

    Todd Boehly thinks he use the same approach with Chelsea as he does with with the LA Dodgers.

    Baseball is a game that is won on individual talent alone, unlike football.
    This scattergun approach won't work.

  • Comment posted by JM, today at 16:23

    So that takes Bohelys spending to over 1 billion Euros since he took over the club last summer…..

    Financial fair play is a joke, football will continue to just be about whoever has the most money wins.

  • Comment posted by Wee Brian, today at 16:22

    They’re about to sign New York, Boston, Denver and Dallas as well.

  • Comment posted by Hebburn Lee, today at 16:22

    Striker, two goals in 16 games, 17million quid...

    • Reply posted by minimoo, today at 16:24

      minimoo replied:
      Straight out on loan!

  • Comment posted by Richard, today at 16:21

    Remember when 20MM used to be a big signing...? Now it's the going rate for someone nobody has ever heard of that probably won't even see much playing time.
    The thing that ruined American sport was the focus on money; football needs to put stiffer caps on spending rather than goof around with offside rules and allowing oil goons to break all the rules anyways

    • Reply posted by Bricksnmortar, today at 16:25

      Bricksnmortar replied:
      I remember when it used to mean 20 millimetres.

  • Comment posted by The Major, today at 16:21

    There will be a parallel universe where Chelsea own every football player… and I think we’re in it.

    • Reply posted by Richard, today at 16:23

      Richard replied:
      And still lose haha
      Not sure Man City can pull another rabbit out of the hat but damn sure Chelsea isn't winning the Prem

  • Comment posted by seagull, today at 16:21

    He may as well travel directly to Strasbourg.

  • Comment posted by minimoo, today at 16:20

    Typo - £117m

  • Comment posted by Harvey, today at 16:17

    Haha another day, yet another Chelsea signing, on a ludicrous extra long contract as usual, i'm starting to think new signings should have a contract cap now of 4-5 years max. To stop clubs flouting FFP rules. This is getting ridiculous now.

    • Reply posted by Zelig, today at 16:20

      Zelig replied:
      One comment and its slagging off Chelsea. Let the hate begin.

