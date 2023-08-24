Last updated on .From the section Ipswich

Brandon Williams spent the 2021-22 season on loan at Ipswich's local rivals Norwich

Ipswich Town have signed Manchester United defender Brandon Williams on a season-long loan.

The 22-year-old, who has made 51 first-team appearances for United, is making his second loan move from Old Trafford.

He spent the 2021-22 campaign at Ipswich's East Anglian rivals Norwich City, playing 26 times as the Canaries went down from the Premier League.

He now joins an Ipswich side who have made a great start, with three straight wins to sit top of the Championship.

Williams is reunited with Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna, who he worked under previously at Old Trafford.

"He's someone I've known since a very young age," said McKenna. "I've seen his journey and how hard he's worked to get to where he's got to.

"He's still very young and has a large amount of experience for a 22-year-old, but is coming off a season where he hasn't played many minutes and has had some bad luck with injuries."

England Under-21 international Williams is in the final season of his existing contract with United, although he does have the option of a further year.

"I'm coming here to hopefully get into the team and play a lot of games," said Williams. "Kieran was my youth team coach at United and from there we have had a great relationship.

"He has always had the standards of a coach at the top level and has had a big influence on me. He has always kept in touch with me to make sure I'm OK. I trust everything he says."

He becomes promoted Ipswich's fifth signing of the summer transfer window.

