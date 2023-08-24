Celtic may recruit defenders with trio ruled out for eight weeks
Celtic will "look at" recruiting defensively after three players were ruled out for eight weeks, says boss Brendan Rodgers.
Cameron Carter-Vickers, Maik Nawrocki and Stephen Welsh are expected to be missing until October.
Fellow defender Yuki Kobayashi and midfielder Reo Hatate are set to return after next month's international break.
"It's an area we're light on," said Rodgers of his defence before Saturday's visit of St Johnstone.
"We have to look at it, no doubt. Obviously, disappointing for us.
"Stephen Welsh had an operation just the other day so he's come through that well. The other two, we hoped they'd be back sooner."
The defending Scottish Premiership champions are boosted by the return of Canada right-back Alistair Johnston against Saints while winger Mikey Johnston is nearing a return.
