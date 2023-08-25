Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors

Week three in the Scottish Premiership and do crises abound already?

Two teams are still looking for their first point while three others are targeting a first win. A damaging midweek European defeat for Hibernian and early season Viaplay Cup exits for Motherwell and holders Celtic last week adds intrigue to the weekend card.

Catch up with the latest team news and stats and pick your starting XI.

All matches kick-off on Saturday at 15:00 BST unless stated

Ross County v Rangers (12:30 BST)

Ross County quartet Yan Dhanda, Jordy Hiwula, Will Nightingale and Ben Purrington may have to wait until after Saturday's game to return to action while Ross Callachan and Ben Paton are out long term.

Rangers left-back Ridvan Yilmaz has returned to training but will not travel to Dingwall while midfielder Tom Lawrence and forward Kemar Roofe return to the squad.

Did you know? Ross County have never beaten Rangers, last holding them to a draw in January 2022.

Pick your Rangers XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Pick your Ross County XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Celtic v St Johnstone

Celtic are without Cameron Carter-Vickers, Reo Hatate, Oh Hyeon-gyu, Yuki Kobayashi, Maik Nawrocki, Marco Tilio and Stephen Welsh but right-back Alistair Johnston returns, with winger Mikey Johnston also nearing a comeback.

St Johnstone could hand debuts to three loan players - forward Dara Costelloe, defender Luke Robinson and midfielder Jay Turner-Cooke. James Brown, Nicky Clark, Ali Crawford, Chris Kane and Cammy MacPherson are nearing returns but Callum Booth, Tony Gallacher, Ross Sinclair and Drey Wright are missing.

Did you know? Since promotion in 2009, St Johnstone have never lost their opening three top-flight games but could do so if they lose at Celtic Park.

Pick your Celtic XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Pick your St Johnstone XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Hibernian v Livingston

Hibernian midfielder Jake Doyle-Hayes has an ankle issue but could be involved. Chris Cadden, Dylan Levitt, Harry McKirdy and Jojo Wollacott remain out.

Defender Sean Kelly is Livingston's only absentee.

Did you know? Should Hibs draw or lose to Livingston, it will be the first time the Easter Road side have failed to win their opening three top-flight games since season 2013-14, at the end of which they were relegated via the play-offs.

Pick your Hibernian XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Pick your Livingston XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Motherwell v Kilmarnock

Full-back Brodie Spencer is added to Motherwell's squad after joining on loan from Huddersfield Town but Mika Biereth, Calum Butcher, Jon Obika, Harry Paton and Pape Souare are unavailable.

Kilmarnock have a full squad with defender Joe Wright pushing for his first appearance of the season.

Did you know? Motherwell and Kilmarnock have taken the same amount of points from games against each other for the past two seasons - four points each last term and six points each the campaign before.

Pick your Motherwell XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Pick your Kilmarnock XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Dundee v Hearts (Sun, 15:00)

Forward Charlie Reilly comes into the Dundee squad following injury and defender Tyler French is back in training but Aaron Donnelly and Antonio Portales are out.

Hearts expected to be without Barrie McKay. Midfielder Beni Baningime is back in contention after sitting out the past four games but Craig Gordon, Craig Halkett and Peter Haring are out.

Did you know? The past two league meetings of Dundee and Hearts have been won by the away side.

Pick your Dundee XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Pick your Heart of Midlothian XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

St Mirren v Aberdeen (Sun, 15:00 BST)

St Mirren midfielder Alex Gogic sustained a cut in his head in midweek but could be available. Jonah Ayunga is still missing.

Richard Jensen will be assessed after joining Aberdeen on Wednesday while fellow centre-backs Angus MacDonald and Rhys Williams are building up their fitness following injury.

Did you know? St Mirren have won their past three home Premiership meetings with Aberdeen.

Pick your St Mirren XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team