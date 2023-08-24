Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

World football's governing body has opened disciplinary proceedings against Spanish football federation president Luis Rubiales for his behaviour at Sunday's Women's World Cup final.

Rubiales kissed forward Jenni Hermoso on the lips after Spain beat England.

He earlier grabbed his crotch as he celebrated at the final whistle.

Fifa will look at whether those actions constitute violations of article 13 in its disciplinary code, concerning offensive behaviour and fair play.

According to the code, officials are among those that must "comply with the principles of fair play, loyalty and integrity".

It says disciplinary measures can be brought against anyone "violating the basic rules of decent conduct", "insulting a natural or legal person in any way, especially by using offensive gestures, signs or language" or "behaving in a way that brings the sport of football and/or Fifa into disrepute".

More to follow.