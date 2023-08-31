Match ends, PAOK Salonika 4, Heart of Midlothian 0.
Hearts' hopes of reaching the Europa Conference League group stage for the second season in a row were brutally extinguished by a rampant PAOK in a one-sided play-off second leg in Greece.
With the Scots trailing 2-1 after the first leg at Tynecastle, Taison and Brandon Thomas effectively killed the tie off before the break.
Giannis Konstantelias walked in a third before Taison strolled in for his second to emphasise the gulf between the two sides.
Hearts rarely troubled the PAOK goal and must now watch on as Aberdeen, Celtic and Rangers are left to fly the Scottish flag in Europe.
Even the most optimistic of Hearts fans would have struggled to anticipate their side being involved in the Conference League group draw on Friday.
And what optimism still existed before this second leg was swept away when Taison's low free-kick went through the legs of Lawrence Shankland and snuck into the far post - although there appeared to be a strong shout for offside that went unanswered by the officials.
Alas, it would not have made much impact on the final outcome. Seven minutes later, Thomas hooked the ball over his shoulder for a magical second.
The third goal was painful for the travelling Hearts support. A simple long ball was left by Kye Rowles, allowing Andija Zivkovic to burst down the right and find an unmarked Konstantelias.
The 20-year-old was allowed two bites of the cherry as he trickled a shot past Zander Clark, with Alex Cochrane only able to watch on as the ball bounced into the net.
PAOK's final punch saw them catch Hearts on the counter. Taison and Thomas traded passes before the former cantered into the box to roll past Clark.
Player of the match - Taison (PAOK)
Hearts' frailties give cause for concern - analysis
As is often the case, it was more the manner of defeat than the defeat itself that will worry Hearts fans. Unable to lay a glove on their opponents in an attacking sense, they looked vulnerable every time the Greeks came forward.
Part of that is understandable. They were roared on by a cacophonous, rampant home support in a deafening Toumba Stadium. They struggled with the conditions and the size of the pitch - larger than the Nou Camp, we are told.
But three - arguably all four - goals were preventable. Defenders too slow to close down, waiting for offside flags that never came.
One could defend them with a lack of experience - but plenty of these players featured in last season's Conference League group stage.
Of course, the concern would be minimal had they brushed Dundee aside at the weekend. Instead, they struggled to create and were picked off with a wonderful solo strike. They need to show real mental resilience now to drag themselves out of this rut.
What's next?
Hearts are back to Scottish Premiership action on Sunday with a visit from Motherwell (15:00 BST).
Line-ups
PAOK Salonika
- 42Kotarski
- 21Baba
- 15Troost-Ekong
- 20Vieira de FreitasSubstituted forKedzioraat 64'minutes
- 6TsingarasSubstituted forOzdoevat 64'minutes
- 71ThomasBooked at 24minsSubstituted forTzimasat 75'minutes
- 4KoulierakisBooked at 54mins
- 22Schwab
- 14ZivkovicSubstituted forVrakasat 81'minutes
- 11TaisonSubstituted forMurgat 75'minutes
- 7Konstantelias
Substitutes
- 3Näsberg
- 5Michailidis
- 10Murg
- 16Kedziora
- 18Zivkovic
- 19Lyratzis
- 27Ozdoev
- 29Vrakas
- 33Samatta
- 38Giaxis
- 55Soares Alves
- 95Tzimas
Hearts
- 28Clark
- 2Kent
- 14DevlinBooked at 45minsSubstituted forHallidayat 82'minutes
- 13AtkinsonSubstituted forOffiahat 82'minutes
- 21SibbickBooked at 18mins
- 10BoyceSubstituted forTagawaat 59'minutes
- 77Vargas
- 15Rowles
- 19Cochrane
- 9ShanklandBooked at 37minsSubstituted forLowryat 66'minutes
- 3KingsleySubstituted forDenholmat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 11Oda
- 12McGovern
- 16Halliday
- 17Forrest
- 22Denholm
- 23Stone
- 25Tait
- 29Offiah
- 30Tagawa
- 39Sandilands
- 51Lowry
- Referee:
- Guillermo Cuadra Fernández
Full Time
Second Half ends, PAOK Salonika 4, Heart of Midlothian 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Odeluga Offiah replaces Nathaniel Atkinson.
Substitution
Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Andrew Halliday replaces Cameron Devlin.
Substitution
Substitution, PAOK Salonika. Georgios Vrakas replaces Andrija Zivkovic.
Substitution
Substitution, PAOK Salonika. Thomas Murg replaces Taison.
Substitution
Substitution, PAOK Salonika. Stefanos Tzimas replaces Brandon Thomas.
Goal!
Goal! PAOK Salonika 4, Heart of Midlothian 0. Taison (PAOK Salonika) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Alex Lowry replaces Lawrence Shankland.
Substitution
Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Aidan Denholm replaces Stephen Kingsley.
Substitution
Substitution, PAOK Salonika. Tomasz Kedziora replaces Vieirinha.
Substitution
Substitution, PAOK Salonika. Magomed Ozdoev replaces Theocharis Tsingaras.
Substitution
Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Kyosuke Tagawa replaces Liam Boyce.
Goal!
Goal! PAOK Salonika 3, Heart of Midlothian 0. Giannis Konstantelias (PAOK Salonika) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal.
Booking
Konstantinos Koulierakis (PAOK Salonika) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Second Half
Second Half begins PAOK Salonika 2, Heart of Midlothian 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, PAOK Salonika 2, Heart of Midlothian 0.
Booking
Cameron Devlin (Heart of Midlothian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Booking
Lawrence Shankland (Heart of Midlothian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Booking
Brandon Thomas (PAOK Salonika) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
