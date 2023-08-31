Last updated on .From the section Football

Victory was comfortable as Aston Villa confirmed group-stage football on their return to European action after a 13-year absence

Aston Villa cruised past Hibernian at Villa Park to book their place in the Europa Conference League group stage.

Sealing their spot was little more than a formality for Villa, who led 5-0 on aggregate after thrashing Hibs in the first leg.

Jhon Duran set the tone for an easy night for the hosts with a 12th-minute opener.

Leon Bailey and Matty Cash extended the advantage for Unai Emery's men as Hibs crumbled under Villa's pressure.

Hibs, still searching for a manager after last weekend's sacking of Lee Johnson, rarely found a path through the hosts' back line.

Villa found themselves in near-total control of the ball and brushed past the visitors' defence with ease.

Bailey tucked home a powerful finish from close range before the break while Cash turned home when David Marshall failed to clear a Bailey free-kick in the second half.Emery's side's group-stage opponents will be revealed in Friday's draw, which takes place at 13.30 BST.

Villa back firing after early setback

Emery's men can confidently say they have bounced back from their 5-1 drubbing at the hands of Newcastle United on the Premier League's opening day.

They have since beaten Everton and Burnley, recorded an 8-0 aggregate victory over two legs against Hibs, and will feel positive about their future prospects in Europe.

The impressive performance of 17-year-old debutant Omari Kellyman, who registered an assist and came close to scoring a goal of his own near the end of the game, should leave Emery enthused about the depth in his ranks.

He was able to make six changes from the team who won against Everton and inflicted second-half damage on Hibs with the introduction of goalscorer Cash, Diego Carlos, John McGinn and Ollie Watkins.

Victory was dominant for Villa as they reduced the visitors to just a single shot on target.

Emery's immediate attention will turn to Sunday's league fixture away to Liverpool before his side then return to action later in September after the international break.

Their first Conference League game will then take place on 21 September.

Player of the match Durán Jhon Durán with an average of 8.35 Aston Villa Aston Villa Aston Villa

Hibernian Hibernian Hibernian Aston Villa Avg Squad number 24 Player name Durán Average rating 8.35 Squad number 2 Player name Cash Average rating 8.23 Squad number 71 Player name Kellyman Average rating 8.16 Squad number 6 Player name Douglas Luiz Average rating 7.93 Squad number 7 Player name McGinn Average rating 7.87 Squad number 14 Player name P Torres Average rating 7.79 Squad number 56 Player name Revan Average rating 7.71 Squad number 31 Player name Bailey Average rating 7.70 Squad number 4 Player name Konsa Average rating 7.52 Squad number 44 Player name Kamara Average rating 7.50 Squad number 3 Player name Diego Carlos Average rating 7.35 Squad number 8 Player name Tielemans Average rating 7.30 Squad number 11 Player name Watkins Average rating 7.29 Squad number 16 Player name Chambers Average rating 7.00 Squad number 25 Player name Olsen Average rating 6.97 Squad number 32 Player name Dendoncker Average rating 6.88 Hibernian Avg Squad number 5 Player name Fish Average rating 6.69 Squad number 19 Player name Le Fondre Average rating 6.45 Squad number 10 Player name Boyle Average rating 6.44 Squad number 28 Player name Delferrière Average rating 6.28 Squad number 23 Player name Doidge Average rating 6.24 Squad number 1 Player name Marshall Average rating 6.11 Squad number 11 Player name Newell Average rating 6.07 Squad number 21 Player name Obita Average rating 6.04 Squad number 35 Player name Molotnikov Average rating 6.01 Squad number 7 Player name Youan Average rating 6.00 Squad number 4 Player name Hanlon Average rating 5.93 Squad number 16 Player name Stevenson Average rating 5.93 Squad number 14 Player name Jeggo Average rating 5.92 Squad number 33 Player name Bushiri Average rating 5.87 Squad number 2 Player name Miller Average rating 5.79 Squad number 32 Player name Campbell Average rating 5.65