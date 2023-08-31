Close menu
Europa Conference League - Qualifying Play-offs - 2nd Leg
Aston VillaAston Villa3HibernianHibernian0

Aston Villa 3-0 Hibernian (agg 8-0): Villa ease into Conference League group stage

By Adam MillingtonBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Football

Matty Cash celebrates after scoring for Aston Villa
Victory was comfortable as Aston Villa confirmed group-stage football on their return to European action after a 13-year absence

Aston Villa cruised past Hibernian at Villa Park to book their place in the Europa Conference League group stage.

Sealing their spot was little more than a formality for Villa, who led 5-0 on aggregate after thrashing Hibs in the first leg.

Jhon Duran set the tone for an easy night for the hosts with a 12th-minute opener.

Leon Bailey and Matty Cash extended the advantage for Unai Emery's men as Hibs crumbled under Villa's pressure.

Hibs, still searching for a manager after last weekend's sacking of Lee Johnson, rarely found a path through the hosts' back line.

Villa found themselves in near-total control of the ball and brushed past the visitors' defence with ease.

Bailey tucked home a powerful finish from close range before the break while Cash turned home when David Marshall failed to clear a Bailey free-kick in the second half.Emery's side's group-stage opponents will be revealed in Friday's draw, which takes place at 13.30 BST.

Villa back firing after early setback

Emery's men can confidently say they have bounced back from their 5-1 drubbing at the hands of Newcastle United on the Premier League's opening day.

They have since beaten Everton and Burnley, recorded an 8-0 aggregate victory over two legs against Hibs, and will feel positive about their future prospects in Europe.

The impressive performance of 17-year-old debutant Omari Kellyman, who registered an assist and came close to scoring a goal of his own near the end of the game, should leave Emery enthused about the depth in his ranks.

He was able to make six changes from the team who won against Everton and inflicted second-half damage on Hibs with the introduction of goalscorer Cash, Diego Carlos, John McGinn and Ollie Watkins.

Victory was dominant for Villa as they reduced the visitors to just a single shot on target.

Emery's immediate attention will turn to Sunday's league fixture away to Liverpool before his side then return to action later in September after the international break.

Their first Conference League game will then take place on 21 September.

Player of the match

DuránJhon Durán

with an average of 8.35

Aston Villa

  1. Squad number24Player nameDurán
    Average rating

    8.35

  2. Squad number2Player nameCash
    Average rating

    8.23

  3. Squad number71Player nameKellyman
    Average rating

    8.16

  4. Squad number6Player nameDouglas Luiz
    Average rating

    7.93

  5. Squad number7Player nameMcGinn
    Average rating

    7.87

  6. Squad number14Player nameP Torres
    Average rating

    7.79

  7. Squad number56Player nameRevan
    Average rating

    7.71

  8. Squad number31Player nameBailey
    Average rating

    7.70

  9. Squad number4Player nameKonsa
    Average rating

    7.52

  10. Squad number44Player nameKamara
    Average rating

    7.50

  11. Squad number3Player nameDiego Carlos
    Average rating

    7.35

  12. Squad number8Player nameTielemans
    Average rating

    7.30

  13. Squad number11Player nameWatkins
    Average rating

    7.29

  14. Squad number16Player nameChambers
    Average rating

    7.00

  15. Squad number25Player nameOlsen
    Average rating

    6.97

  16. Squad number32Player nameDendoncker
    Average rating

    6.88

Hibernian

  1. Squad number5Player nameFish
    Average rating

    6.69

  2. Squad number19Player nameLe Fondre
    Average rating

    6.45

  3. Squad number10Player nameBoyle
    Average rating

    6.44

  4. Squad number28Player nameDelferrière
    Average rating

    6.28

  5. Squad number23Player nameDoidge
    Average rating

    6.24

  6. Squad number1Player nameMarshall
    Average rating

    6.11

  7. Squad number11Player nameNewell
    Average rating

    6.07

  8. Squad number21Player nameObita
    Average rating

    6.04

  9. Squad number35Player nameMolotnikov
    Average rating

    6.01

  10. Squad number7Player nameYouan
    Average rating

    6.00

  11. Squad number4Player nameHanlon
    Average rating

    5.93

  12. Squad number16Player nameStevenson
    Average rating

    5.93

  13. Squad number14Player nameJeggo
    Average rating

    5.92

  14. Squad number33Player nameBushiri
    Average rating

    5.87

  15. Squad number2Player nameMiller
    Average rating

    5.79

  16. Squad number32Player nameCampbell
    Average rating

    5.65

Line-ups

Aston Villa

Formation 3-5-2

  • 25Olsen
  • 16Chambers
  • 4KonsaSubstituted forCashat 45'minutes
  • 14P TorresSubstituted forDiego Carlosat 63'minutes
  • 31Bailey
  • 44KamaraSubstituted forMcGinnat 45'minutes
  • 6Douglas LuizSubstituted forDendonckerat 69'minutes
  • 8Tielemans
  • 56Revan
  • 71Kellyman
  • 24DuránSubstituted forWatkinsat 62'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Cash
  • 3Diego Carlos
  • 7McGinn
  • 11Watkins
  • 12Digne
  • 19Diaby
  • 32Dendoncker
  • 42Marschall
  • 48Zych
  • 58O'Reilly
  • 59Feeney

Hibernian

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Marshall
  • 33Bushiri
  • 4Hanlon
  • 16Stevenson
  • 2MillerBooked at 69mins
  • 14Jeggo
  • 11NewellSubstituted forDelferrièreat 65'minutes
  • 21ObitaSubstituted forFishat 54'minutes
  • 32CampbellSubstituted forMolotnikovat 89'minutes
  • 7YouanSubstituted forBoyleat 65'minutes
  • 23DoidgeSubstituted forLe Fondreat 54'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Fish
  • 9Vente
  • 10Boyle
  • 19Le Fondre
  • 25Boruc
  • 26Harbottle
  • 28Delferrière
  • 31Johnson
  • 35Molotnikov
  • 40McAllister
  • 42Megwa
  • 44MacIntyre
Referee:
Luca Pairetto

Match Stats

Home TeamAston VillaAway TeamHibernian
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home16
Away3
Shots on Target
Home9
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away0
Fouls
Home12
Away12

Comments

Join the conversation

192 comments

  • Comment posted by LWVP, today at 22:05

    UTV! Massive credit to the Hibs fans though. Fancy making that trek down being 5-0 down and singing all the way through.

  • Comment posted by Hard Labour, today at 22:08

    Great night for the young lads Kellyman and Revan, and Duran too. All three had excellent games.

    Well done Hibs fans, you did your club proud with that noisy non-stop support. UTV

    • Reply posted by Shakespeare, today at 22:28

      Shakespeare replied:
      Good soccer match.

  • Comment posted by Archbishop of Banterbury, today at 22:20

    Saying this as an Aston Villa fan but why is everyone so obsessed with bashing on the scottish league regardless of the strength of the league.

    • Reply posted by Hard Labour, today at 22:23

      Hard Labour replied:
      Not everyone. UTV

  • Comment posted by Hubble bubble covid and trouble, today at 22:16

    Villa were ruthless today but good to see the Hibs fans in fine voice, you are a credit to your club and I can only wish you better fortune in the future.UTV

    • Reply posted by robski, today at 22:44

      robski replied:
      Well said.

  • Comment posted by Nolte returns, today at 22:08

    Sad night for Scottish football , hibs hearts and Aberdeen . We need a time machine to get anywhere near the standard that is required.

    • Reply posted by Paul Simpson, today at 22:16

      Paul Simpson replied:
      Just join the english league, it is all about money why scotish football clubs can't compete

  • Comment posted by SAW, today at 22:06

    Well done villa...hammers fan 👏

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 22:31

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Villa 8 Hibs over two weeks.

  • Comment posted by tonymanero, today at 22:35

    Please take into account the funding gap before slagging off Scottish football. I’m a villa fan and I gotta say the Hibs fans were excellent.. all the best for the rest of the season 👍🏻 UTV

    • Reply posted by Job Dunne, today at 22:40

      Job Dunne replied:
      I think most Villa fans understand that. A lot of fans from other clubs are taking the opportunity to come on here with their same old comments.

      I agree about the Hibs supporters too. They were great. UTV

  • Comment posted by Seymoure Busch, today at 22:18

    Hibs losing this match was as guaranteed as Hendo & Maguire getting in Southgate’s England squad

    • Reply posted by Spellow Landlord, today at 23:07

      Spellow Landlord replied:
      Obsessed.

  • Comment posted by Shrimper22, today at 22:09

    Just goes to emphasis the gulf between Scottish and English leagues.

    • Reply posted by Sinhealer, today at 22:21

      Sinhealer replied:
      Yeah ....MONEY, most of it dirty.....

  • Comment posted by cjb, today at 22:29

    Just as we thought Scottish football couldn’t get worse, it just has

    4 teams absolutely humped in Europe this week

    Goals for - 7
    Goals against - 26

    What a shambolic state our game up here is in. And it ain’t getting better any time soon

  • Comment posted by TJVillan, today at 22:19

    Exactly what was required. Easy win. No injuries. No cards. Rest and rotate minutes for all players that will start at Liverpool on Sunday. Couple of young players get a full 90 minute debut under the lights at Villa Park.

    Perfect. Bring on the group stages!

    • Reply posted by Yasuaki, today at 22:24

      Yasuaki replied:
      Sounds like Kellyman had another decent game. All good experience for him. Surprised given the injury worries that they've let Archer and Ramsey go and look like letting Philogene go too.

  • Comment posted by SAW, today at 22:05

    embarrassing couple of days for scotish sides

    • Reply posted by KENDOMAC, today at 22:09

      KENDOMAC replied:
      Not sure it is embarrassing. Reality is that the budget of Scottish teams ( particularly those out with the old firm) is towards the bottom end of the scale for those competing in European competitions. Loath the reality, but money goes a long way towards success in sport.

  • Comment posted by WSV, today at 22:10

    Matty Cash; the Polish Cafu. UTV

    • Reply posted by Ange Panky, today at 23:05

      Ange Panky replied:
      👍

  • Comment posted by Billbop65, today at 22:25

    I think Hibs gave a better account of themselves tonight, if we’d scored a consolation that would have been a success to me,
    The truth is Scottish football is never going to match the quality of the English game, not with the money available through rich owners and television money, 8-0 is proof of that, a second string Villa is better than a Hibs that spent £1.5m in the transfer window.

    • Reply posted by Yasuaki, today at 22:44

      Yasuaki replied:
      The scary thing about that, which I realised watching the first leg on BBC Scotland, is that in the PL, Villa's spending is not really anything exceptional, and nor are Villa considered one of the big six clubs likely to compete for CL. This is our first European outing in 13 years. I don't think I realised the disparity until I heard the commentators call Villa a behemoth.

  • Comment posted by None_Set, today at 22:13

    I wonder how many more times the BBC writers are going to mention the Saudi FC 5-1 win.

    Every single Villa article, it gets mentioned.

    Saudi envelopes anyone?

    On the game well done Emery n Villa

    (From a Arsenal fan)

    • Reply posted by Lou Grant, today at 22:22

      Lou Grant replied:
      So this result had nothig to do with money? Villa's transfer budget is 100 times that of Hibs..

  • Comment posted by Lion Rampant , today at 22:07

    2 goals against Hibs. Does that make him Duran Duran.....😀

  • Comment posted by NeverTrustaTory, today at 22:34

    Hibs huffed and puffed,but Villa were a different class.
    Hibs fans and players can hold their heads high because they have come up against a Villa side that will probably thrash a few teams this year in the Premier League.
    There is a gulf between Scottish and English football,but look at the budgets of teams up north compared to let's say Chelsea who spend £100 million plus on nobodies!
    Money!