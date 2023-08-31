Match ends, Aston Villa 3, Hibernian 0.
Aston Villa cruised past Hibernian at Villa Park to book their place in the Europa Conference League group stage.
Sealing their spot was little more than a formality for Villa, who led 5-0 on aggregate after thrashing Hibs in the first leg.
Jhon Duran set the tone for an easy night for the hosts with a 12th-minute opener.
Leon Bailey and Matty Cash extended the advantage for Unai Emery's men as Hibs crumbled under Villa's pressure.
Hibs, still searching for a manager after last weekend's sacking of Lee Johnson, rarely found a path through the hosts' back line.
Villa found themselves in near-total control of the ball and brushed past the visitors' defence with ease.
Bailey tucked home a powerful finish from close range before the break while Cash turned home when David Marshall failed to clear a Bailey free-kick in the second half.Emery's side's group-stage opponents will be revealed in Friday's draw, which takes place at 13.30 BST.
- Relive Aston Villa's victory over Hibernian as it happened
- All the best Aston Villa news and views in one place
- Go straight to our Hibs page
Villa back firing after early setback
Emery's men can confidently say they have bounced back from their 5-1 drubbing at the hands of Newcastle United on the Premier League's opening day.
They have since beaten Everton and Burnley, recorded an 8-0 aggregate victory over two legs against Hibs, and will feel positive about their future prospects in Europe.
The impressive performance of 17-year-old debutant Omari Kellyman, who registered an assist and came close to scoring a goal of his own near the end of the game, should leave Emery enthused about the depth in his ranks.
He was able to make six changes from the team who won against Everton and inflicted second-half damage on Hibs with the introduction of goalscorer Cash, Diego Carlos, John McGinn and Ollie Watkins.
Victory was dominant for Villa as they reduced the visitors to just a single shot on target.
Emery's immediate attention will turn to Sunday's league fixture away to Liverpool before his side then return to action later in September after the international break.
Their first Conference League game will then take place on 21 September.
Player of the match
DuránJhon Durán
Aston Villa
Avg
- Squad number24Player nameDuránAverage rating
8.35
- Squad number2Player nameCashAverage rating
8.23
- Squad number71Player nameKellymanAverage rating
8.16
- Squad number6Player nameDouglas LuizAverage rating
7.93
- Squad number7Player nameMcGinnAverage rating
7.87
- Squad number14Player nameP TorresAverage rating
7.79
- Squad number56Player nameRevanAverage rating
7.71
- Squad number31Player nameBaileyAverage rating
7.70
- Squad number4Player nameKonsaAverage rating
7.52
- Squad number44Player nameKamaraAverage rating
7.50
- Squad number3Player nameDiego CarlosAverage rating
7.35
- Squad number8Player nameTielemansAverage rating
7.30
- Squad number11Player nameWatkinsAverage rating
7.29
- Squad number16Player nameChambersAverage rating
7.00
- Squad number25Player nameOlsenAverage rating
6.97
- Squad number32Player nameDendonckerAverage rating
6.88
Hibernian
Avg
- Squad number5Player nameFishAverage rating
6.69
- Squad number19Player nameLe FondreAverage rating
6.45
- Squad number10Player nameBoyleAverage rating
6.44
- Squad number28Player nameDelferrièreAverage rating
6.28
- Squad number23Player nameDoidgeAverage rating
6.24
- Squad number1Player nameMarshallAverage rating
6.11
- Squad number11Player nameNewellAverage rating
6.07
- Squad number21Player nameObitaAverage rating
6.04
- Squad number35Player nameMolotnikovAverage rating
6.01
- Squad number7Player nameYouanAverage rating
6.00
- Squad number4Player nameHanlonAverage rating
5.93
- Squad number16Player nameStevensonAverage rating
5.93
- Squad number14Player nameJeggoAverage rating
5.92
- Squad number33Player nameBushiriAverage rating
5.87
- Squad number2Player nameMillerAverage rating
5.79
- Squad number32Player nameCampbellAverage rating
5.65
Line-ups
Aston Villa
Formation 3-5-2
- 25Olsen
- 16Chambers
- 4KonsaSubstituted forCashat 45'minutes
- 14P TorresSubstituted forDiego Carlosat 63'minutes
- 31Bailey
- 44KamaraSubstituted forMcGinnat 45'minutes
- 6Douglas LuizSubstituted forDendonckerat 69'minutes
- 8Tielemans
- 56Revan
- 71Kellyman
- 24DuránSubstituted forWatkinsat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Cash
- 3Diego Carlos
- 7McGinn
- 11Watkins
- 12Digne
- 19Diaby
- 32Dendoncker
- 42Marschall
- 48Zych
- 58O'Reilly
- 59Feeney
Hibernian
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Marshall
- 33Bushiri
- 4Hanlon
- 16Stevenson
- 2MillerBooked at 69mins
- 14Jeggo
- 11NewellSubstituted forDelferrièreat 65'minutes
- 21ObitaSubstituted forFishat 54'minutes
- 32CampbellSubstituted forMolotnikovat 89'minutes
- 7YouanSubstituted forBoyleat 65'minutes
- 23DoidgeSubstituted forLe Fondreat 54'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Fish
- 9Vente
- 10Boyle
- 19Le Fondre
- 25Boruc
- 26Harbottle
- 28Delferrière
- 31Johnson
- 35Molotnikov
- 40McAllister
- 42Megwa
- 44MacIntyre
- Referee:
- Luca Pairetto
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away12
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Aston Villa 3, Hibernian 0.
Post update
John McGinn (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Rudi Molotnikov (Hibernian).
Post update
Attempt saved. Matty Cash (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Leon Bailey.
Post update
Youri Tielemans (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Jimmy Jeggo (Hibernian).
Post update
Attempt missed. John McGinn (Aston Villa) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ollie Watkins with a headed pass.
Substitution
Substitution, Hibernian. Rudi Molotnikov replaces Josh Campbell.
Post update
Attempt missed. Omari Kellyman (Aston Villa) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by John McGinn.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Robin Olsen (Aston Villa).
Post update
Foul by Matty Cash (Aston Villa).
Post update
Martin Boyle (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Calum Chambers (Aston Villa).
Post update
Adam Le Fondre (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Martin Boyle (Hibernian).
Post update
Attempt blocked. John McGinn (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Leon Bailey.
Post update
Offside, Hibernian. Jimmy Jeggo tries a through ball, but Martin Boyle is caught offside.
Well done Hibs fans, you did your club proud with that noisy non-stop support. UTV
4 teams absolutely humped in Europe this week
Goals for - 7
Goals against - 26
What a shambolic state our game up here is in. And it ain’t getting better any time soon
Perfect. Bring on the group stages!
The truth is Scottish football is never going to match the quality of the English game, not with the money available through rich owners and television money, 8-0 is proof of that, a second string Villa is better than a Hibs that spent £1.5m in the transfer window.
Every single Villa article, it gets mentioned.
Saudi envelopes anyone?
On the game well done Emery n Villa
(From a Arsenal fan)
Hibs fans and players can hold their heads high because they have come up against a Villa side that will probably thrash a few teams this year in the Premier League.
There is a gulf between Scottish and English football,but look at the budgets of teams up north compared to let's say Chelsea who spend £100 million plus on nobodies!
Money!