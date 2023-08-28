Michael Beale has decisions to make about how to configure his attack

Champions League play-off: PSV Eindhoven v Rangers (agg 2-2) Venue: Philips Stadion, Eindhoven Date: Wednesday, 30 August Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra/DAB/810MW, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Michael Beale takes his Rangers team into their decisive Champions League play-off with PSV Eindhoven believing they are "due a big performance".

The Ibrox side were held 2-2 last week and will look to emulate the 1-0 win in the Philips Stadion that earned them a place in last year's group stages.

The Dutch are widely considered favourites on Wednesday - as they were in 2022 - but Beale expects a tight, tense tie in a boisterous atmosphere.

"We expect it [to be written off]," the Rangers manager said. "The other team needs to be confident in their home stadium and we have a huge test in front of us.

"We know we have to perform better than we did last week if we want to go through, but the opportunity for us is clear. Both teams will have chances and it's the team that is the most decisive that will go through.

"I think their crowd will be behind them, as our was at Ibrox, but that can do one of two things. I felt that we were a bit emotional at times in the game and it can unnerve you as much as it can be a big help."

The Champions League tie is the first of two season-defining games inside five days for Rangers, with Celtic visiting for the first time this term on Sunday.

For Beale, that is something be embraced, rather than to fret about, and he is determined that his players should not emerge from these occasions harbouring regrets.

"It's a hugely exciting week," he said. "The two games we've got coming up are what it's all about playing for this club and if you can't enjoy it and seize the opportunity that's in front of you then you probably don't deserve to be at this club.

"This one first is a huge moment and it's important we give it everything - it's a final in that sense."

Team news

Rangers' only absentee is Kieran Dowell, the midfielder having remained in Glasgow with a minor knee issue.

Beale said his selection "won't be too far from last week", but the Rangers manager may alter his front three after winger Rabbi Matondo's impressive cameo against the Dutch at Ibrox.

Former Crystal Palace left-back Patrick van Aanholt has trained with his PSV team-mates after missing out last week and could well be involved on Wednesday. Midfielder Malik Tillman is also pushing for a place against his former club after being an unused substitute on his return to Glasgow.

Pick your Rangers XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

What they said

PSV Eindhoven head coach Peter Bosz: "I'm always full of confidence because we have good players who can decide a game. But we saw what Rangers are capable of, so we have a lot of respect for them and need to play at 100% to win.

"Now we are playing in front of our own fans, which is a big difference. We will have more of the ball, but it's what we do with the ball that matters. We've trained all week to improve on what we did in Glasgow and we have to avoid mistakes."

Rangers midfielder Todd Cantwell: "It's every players' dream to play in the Champions League. We've had a taste of it and we're looking forward to tomorrow night. As a player, you've got to believe in yourself and your abilities.

"What happened last year doesn't matter tomorrow night. What matters is who wins tomorrow."

'Massive week for Beale & Rangers' - analysis

BBC Scotland's Steven Thompson in Eindhoven

It's a massive week for Beale; the biggest of his career. If he can get through this tie, it's so big for the club in terms of finances, in terms of prestige.

Getting there last year felt, at the time, brilliant for the Rangers fans, but that was very quickly erased by the humiliation of some of the results. We knew it was a difficult draw, but I don't think anybody thought they'd struggle as much as they did.

If they can get through, you'd like to think they've get a more favourable group this time. But it's going to be really tough.