O'Gorman will continue to play for Irish club Shamrock Rovers

Republic of Ireland defender Aine O'Gorman has retired from international football after winning 119 caps.

The 34-year-old initially ended her time with the Republic squad in 2018 before returning for a three-year spell which culminated in being part of the group at the recent Women's World Cup.

O'Gorman, who has also played as a striker, began her international career 17 years ago.

She will continue to play with Shamrock Rovers and pursue coaching badges.

"I've been privileged to represent my country with passion and pride 119 times and to put on the green jersey at a World Cup was beyond my wildest dreams," said O'Gorman in a statement on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

"But now feels like the right time to retire, again, from international football and let the next generation get their chance.

"It is incredibly heartwarming to see the growth of women's football in Ireland. But getting to a first major tournament is only the start for our amazing little country.

"I will continue to be a professional and enjoy my football at Shamrock Rovers, pursue climbing up the coaching ladder and look forward to spending more time with my little family."