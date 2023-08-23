Last updated on .From the section Birmingham

Alfie Chang (left) is a product of Birmingham City's academy

Birmingham City midfielder Alfie Chang is set to be out for a number of weeks after the club confirmed he had suffered a "significant" knee injury.

The 20-year-old is seeing a specialist over the extent of the problem and will have surgery "in the coming days".

Chang made his Championship debut last term, playing 13 times in the league with four cup appearances.

His only appearance this season was in Blues' 2-0 Carabao Cup win at Cheltenham on 8 August.

But he has been an unused substitute in all three of Birmingham's Championship squads this season.