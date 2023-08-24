Close menu

Jeremy Doku: Manchester City sign Belgium winger from Rennes for £55.4m on a five-year contract

Jeremy Doku
Jeremy Doku made international appearances for Belgium at the 2020 Euros and 2022 World Cup

Manchester City have completed the signing of Belgium winger Jeremy Doku from Rennes for £55.4m.

Last season's Treble winners have agree a five-year contract with the 21-year-old, who scored 10 goals in 75 Ligue 1 appearances across three seasons.

Doku, who has 16 caps for Belgium, has taken the number 11 shirt.

"This is a great day for me, both personally and professionally. City are the best team in world football, so joining them is special," Doku said.

Doku becomes Pep Guardiola's third summer signing after midfielder Mateo Kovacic arrived for £25m from Chelsea and defender former RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol joined for £77m.

West Ham, Tottenham and Chelsea had also been interested in signing Doku, who scored seven goals in 35 games last season.

Doku had two years left on the five-year deal he signed when Rennes paid 26m euros (£22.3m) to sign him from Anderlecht in October 2020, shortly after he made his international debut as a teenager.

Doku cited the opportunity to work under City boss Guardiola as a key factor in his decision to join the Premier League champions.

"I am a young player with so much learning and improving to do," added the Antwerp-born winger.

"Working with Pep and his staff, and playing alongside these world-class players, will make me a much better player. I feel sure of that.

"Watching City last season was amazing. To win the Treble is the hardest thing in football and they did it. You cannot imagine how exciting it is to be joining this team. I cannot wait to get started. Hopefully I can make the fans happy."

City's director of Football Txiki Begiristain has tipped Doku to develop into a "world class" attacking player under Guardiola's guidance.

He added: "Jeremy is a very exciting young player and I'm so pleased he's joining us.

"In terms of raw attributes, he has everything a winger needs. He has outstanding pace and he is exceptional in one-on-one situations.

"I honestly believe working with Pep and the technical staff here at City will see him develop into a world-class attacking talent."

Comments

Join the conversation

185 comments

  • Comment posted by Bolton of Yorkshire, today at 18:05

    Chelsea will be seething

    • Reply posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 18:32

      TheNightmanCometh replied:
      Why?

  • Comment posted by LFC FOREVER, today at 18:10

    Too much money in football now. It is so crazy hardly heard of this guy and 55m wow!

    • Reply posted by Blue Haven, today at 18:13

      Blue Haven replied:
      £111 for Caicedo who said “ I don’t think so “ Comedy gold from a Liverpool fan!

  • Comment posted by COYR, today at 18:07

    Can they not just pay 54.4 million for him and give me the other million

    • Reply posted by TheDog, today at 18:15

      TheDog replied:
      If I give you lots and lots of upticks will you give me half?

  • Comment posted by Holly, today at 18:07

    Money seemingly no object. It is now about buying the right player that doesn't LOSE money. Young, driven, skillful and suits the playing style... that is what managers need to be doing now at the top.

  • Comment posted by frankie, today at 18:11

    He’s a top talent ,seriously rapid & i reckon he’s going to be a right handful for a lot of full backs not only that adds a great deal to our attacking threat on the transition & at 21 he’s got his best years ahead of him so smart move from city this at a decent price too in this crazy market

    • Reply posted by mattp, today at 18:15

      mattp replied:
      55m from a French league where he scored 6 goals. Balogun should be worth 75m of this is the case.

  • Comment posted by Blue Haven, today at 18:07

    Yes Jeremy, welcome to the Premier & European Champions, Centurions & European super cup winners, superb signing !

  • Comment posted by Footy_fan, today at 18:03

    Didn’t this happen 2 days back? Anyway, a good signing for City. All the best to the lad

    • Reply posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 18:34

      TheNightmanCometh replied:
      They agreed the fee, now the transfer is complete. Not sure why we always need these extra HYS when the same old guff comments just get repeated.

  • Comment posted by Lord Pep, today at 18:19

    Let the jealous moaners vent at this hys now

    • Reply posted by we want compo, today at 18:28

      we want compo replied:
      Nobody is jealous. Liverpool are more successful than city and man utd are more successful than city. All city's trophies are tainted. City are the only club in the league with tainted trophies

  • Comment posted by DeShurland, today at 18:06

    Very good signing

  • Comment posted by King Eric VII, today at 18:08

    Puzzling to his wife Sue

    • Reply posted by Pep_Guardiola, today at 18:10

      Pep_Guardiola replied:
      It’s already been done. Old hat !

  • Comment posted by Dave, today at 18:25

    Until the BBC recently made me aware of Man City trying to sign this player, I had no idea who he was. I still don’t know who he is. Does that mean he will be bad? No, but it’s a high price to pay for someone nobody knows (even if it includes buying up his FC Rennes contract and agent fees). For Man City’s sake, I hope their scouts did a good job.

    • Reply posted by Sydney Carton, today at 18:27

      Sydney Carton replied:
      I've read about him and heard his name mentioned a few times...also watched him for Belgium on a few occasions... seems to be a pacy, direct winger? So maybe a bit different from what they have already

  • Comment posted by Eardo, today at 18:05

    Kovacic , Gvardiol , Doku in . Gundogan , Laporte and Mahrez leaving with their heads held high . A terrific window for City with maybe more to come. They certainly know how to do things right

    • Reply posted by Yaka, today at 18:18

      Yaka replied:
      Oh maybe having a sugar daddy helps

  • Comment posted by blue cheese, today at 18:21

    Raheem Sterling told him to join a big club

    • Reply posted by Mr Facts, today at 18:23

      Mr Facts replied:
      So then he joined the Manchester minnows 🤣

  • Comment posted by Roy, today at 18:16

    City really know how to do it in the transfer market.The envy of all their rivals.

  • Comment posted by Liquidator, today at 18:24

    Get ready all the keyboard warriors will be here as soon as they see the headlines. Jealous because their clubs cant either attract or afford any players

    • Reply posted by mick, today at 18:27

      mick replied:
      Would appear they are alternating between this HYS and the Chelsea one, same attempt at humourless banter, thinking they may get some silent laughter.

  • Comment posted by Andy, today at 18:32

    So City buy yet another player because other teams want him. ‘He can sit on our bench instead of playing for a rival’

  • Comment posted by woids, today at 18:31

    Many people say that the money spent in the premier league nowadays is a joke at least City don't, and take it seriously.

  • Comment posted by User0639987599, today at 18:29

    More dynamic than Mahrez with 10 goals in 3 seasons?! Ok.

  • Comment posted by Mr Facts, today at 18:35

    Doku said: "I wanted to join a big club unfortunately my club wanted to sell me so I ended up joining the Manchester minnows with no fans or integrity"

    He went on "One day I hope to play for a team who haven't got an asterisk next to their trophies and name"

  • Comment posted by Naz MCFC, today at 18:29

    Fantastic signing providing he remains fit. The best one on one dribbler in Europe's top leagues according to the stats (based on minutes played). The only reservation is his injury record.

