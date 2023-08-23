Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Rangers overcame their toughest hurdle of the SWPL season so far as they ended Hearts' 100% record to maintain their own flawless start.

Summer signing Rio Hardy grabbed a goal and assist as Rangers prevailed at the Oriam, after the hosts were buoyed by a Kathleen McGovern goal to make it 2-1.

Glasgow City and Celtic both picked up dominant wins as the division's big three made it nine points from nine.

Meanwhile, Partick Thistle and Aberdeen both tasted victory.

Dundee United and Hibs played out a stalemate.

Champions City may have worried about the hole left by maverick forward Priscila Chinchilla, whose departure was confirmed by the club last week.

They may have found an American answer to the problem as Cori Sullivan - who joined from Mexico's Cruz Azul this summer - bagged a brace in her team's 4-1 win over Motherwell.

Emily Whelan and Claire Walsh had established a lead for the hosts at Petershill Park, before Carla Boyce's audacious effort gave the visitors hope. Sullivan would ensure victory with her double though, including one directly from a corner.

Celtic were also in a rampant mood as they put Spartans to the sword with a 5-0 drubbing in the capital.

Shen Menglu, Chloe Craig, Amy Gallacher and Caitlin Hayes were all on the scoresheet, before 18-year-old Clare Goldie grabbed her first senior goal to cap off a five-star performance.

Brian Graham's Partick Thistle also had their shooting boots on, with Imogen Longcake, Cara Henderson and Emma Lawton all making their mark in a 3-0 win at Hamilton Academical.

It leaves new Accies boss Robert Watson waiting for his first points since taking the job, while SWPL2 champions Montrose were also left languishing without a point on the board.

The Mo's 2-1 defeat to Aberdeen continued the the Dons' bright start to life under Clinton Lancaster, but were made to sweat by their hosts, particularly after Lauren Perry's spectacular double save from a penalty.

Dundee United's search for a first goal of the campaign went on in their meeting with Hibs.

Visiting manager Grant Scott will rue the performance of United goalkeeper Megan Sidely, who pulled off some stellar stops to keep the scoreline level.