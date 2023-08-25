Last updated on .From the section Huddersfield

Ben Wiles started Rotherham's first three games of the season

Huddersfield Town have signed Rotherham United midfielder Ben Wiles for an undisclosed fee on a three-year deal.

The 24-year-old came through the Millers' academy and made 193 appearances for the South Yorkshire side, the last three this season.

"I've watched Ben for the last couple of seasons and I think he's been outstanding," Terriers boss Neil Warnock told the club website. external-link

"I also think there's a lot more to come from him as he's at a good age."

