Wilfried Gnonto has scored two goals in 25 league appearances for Leeds since joining from FC Zurich last summer

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has said forward Wilfried Gnonto has apologised for refusing to play.

The 19-year-old handed in a written transfer request last Friday and has not featured for the past three games.

However, he returned to team training on Tuesday and could feature at Ipswich on Saturday.

"At the beginning of the week he came to see me and explained his situation and he apologised that he had made a mistake," Farke told BBC Radio Leeds. external-link

"He asked if he could be involved in team training and he is 100% ready.

"My decision was to give him a second chance and if he impresses in training he will earn a spot in the squad.

"I'm always open to give a young player a second chance, but he knows that there is no third chance. The ball is in his court now."

The Italy international played in the 2-2 draw with Cardiff on the opening weekend but asked not to be involved in the EFL Cup tie with Shrewsbury three days later and Leeds' subsequent league games against Birmingham and West Brom.

Farke, who took over at Elland Road in the summer, said he had some "understanding" for Gnonto but was pleased with how the club handled the situation.

"We must not forget he is a 19-year-old boy. I have an understanding that he was attracted by some offers because he has done really well and he is an Italian international - he is thinking about his own career," Farke said.

"The reality is that we are playing in the Championship now, and if he has offers from the Premier League, Serie A or the Bundesliga, then a young guy will be attracted, but what is not acceptable is to not be ready to play when we ask him to.

"We're grateful that [chief executive] Angus Kinnear and our other key people were strong. We were all on the same page. My feeling was that when a player behaves like this you are not blackmailed.

"For me it is not about the name or the quality of the player, you have to make sure that as a club you are in the driving seat. You have to send a message that nobody plays games with Leeds United.

"We all make mistakes at 18 or 19 and I think he had some poor advice. Obviously, we would have wished he had behaved in a different way."

Gnonto may return to the matchday squad for Saturday's trip to league leaders Ipswich.

Asked whether the teenager will be able to cope with a potentially hostile reception from the Leeds supporters, Farke said it was down to the player to earn their respect again.

"We live privileged lives as footballers. You can't just take all the good things and all the praise and then complain about the pressure. He has to win back the trust and the love from all of us," the former Norwich boss said.

"If a player gives their all for the club, that is all the supporters ask for."