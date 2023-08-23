Close menu

Gonzalo Montiel: Nottingham Forest loan World Cup winner from Sevilla

Last updated on .From the section Nottm Forestcomments45

Gonzalo Montiel with the World Cup trophy
Gonzalo Montiel made his debut for Argentina in March 2019

Nottingham Forest have signed World Cup-winning defender Gonzalo Montiel on a season-long loan from Sevilla with an option to make the move permanent.

Montiel scored the decisive penalty kick in the shootout as Argentina beat France in the final in Qatar last year.

The 26-year-old is Forest boss Steve Cooper's fifth signing of the summer and has taken the number 29 shirt.

"I'm coming here full of expectations, of getting to play and showing what I can do," Montiel told Forest's website.

"I'm also hungry to win things, to win trophies - now's the time to show this.

"I've been watching the Premier League since I was a child. As a player you want to play in the best league, and the Premier League is just that."

Montiel rose through the youth ranks at River Plate and made his first-team debut for the Buenos Aires club in April 2016.

He went on to make 139 appearances for River and was part of the team which won the 2018 Copa Libertadores against city rivals Boca Juniors in Madrid.

Montiel, who has been capped 23 times by Argentina, joined Sevilla in August 2021 and scored the winning penalty in the club's Europa League final victory over Roma last season.

Forest's chief football officer Ross Wilson added: "We are pleased to welcome Gonzalo and his family to Nottingham.

"He has already experienced some major achievements in his career and he is looking forward with anticipation to the next chapter with Nottingham Forest."

Comments

Join the conversation

46 comments

  • Comment posted by Seymour 80085, today at 20:31

    Villa proving Hibs are there just to make up the numbers so the format works

  • Comment posted by Rory, today at 20:29

    I’m sorry, but what are Forest winning other than avoiding the drop? "I'm also hungry to win things, to win trophies - now's the time to show this”. From a Brentford supporter who has no expectations of silverware either…

  • Comment posted by fred kaiza, today at 20:23

    Sorry Gonzalo,u have joined that club to fight tostay In the premier,dont think of anything mate.

  • Comment posted by Seymour 80085, today at 20:23

    Another player snubbing Liverpool to play for the mighty Forest

  • Comment posted by Seymour 80085, today at 20:21

    So what he’s won a World Cup, he’s never been kissed by the Spanish federation president

  • Comment posted by Michael, today at 20:17

    Welcome to Nottingham Speedy Gonzalo 😊

  • Comment posted by Marquette, today at 20:17

    The currently healthy defenders at Forest are slow to close down. Montiel with Felipe when he gets healthy will give Forest 2 guys with better quickness.

  • Comment posted by Jon, today at 20:16

    Seems like a lot of people on here feel that Forest should apologise for their cheek in signing a decent player. Maybe he could have gone to Chelsea, jersey number 137 was still available this morning.

  • Comment posted by Seymour 80085, today at 20:12

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by Ronan , today at 20:18

      Ronan replied:
      Times the number of Forrest signing over the last 2 transfer windows by the number of Chelsea signing ÷10 +1+2 and Bob you are going to need a bigger board.

  • Comment posted by Not John Barnes, today at 20:11

    Shows how much Messi carried that Argentina team. Some of the guys that now have a World Cup winners medal are mid, at best.

    Also, he ain't winning any trophies at Forest, his quote makes no sense when he's left Sevilla, the Europa league Kings.

  • Comment posted by Paris, today at 20:11

    No disrespect to Forest, but if he's "coming to win things and win trophies"........why is he going to Nottingham Forest?!!

  • Comment posted by Seymour 80085, today at 20:10

    Chelsea have just made a £100M bid for Forests new Argentinian defender

  • Comment posted by USER No-1, today at 20:08

    Does he need English lessons?

    - Nottingham no está en Londres

  • Comment posted by Seymour 80085, today at 20:07

    A World Cup winner at Forest as rare as a Mary Earps jersey

  • Comment posted by Henry Hannon, today at 20:07

    With due to respect to Forest I don’t know why you would leave a big club like Sevilla for one which is likely to be in a relegation battle.

    • Reply posted by NottsKiwi, today at 20:24

      NottsKiwi replied:
      Because Forest are a) not likely to be in a relegation battle, b) play in the 'best League in the world' and c) Saville are not a big club, Derby County are probably a bigger club.

  • Comment posted by allaboard, today at 20:05

    Looks like the team is staring to take shape. Key defender to go with a solid midfield and strikes that are getting their eye in on the goals.

  • Comment posted by G81, today at 19:59

    I know we (Villa) had a look at him about a month or so back. Good player, step up for what you have.

  • Comment posted by click here, today at 19:58

    "I'm also hungry to win things, to win trophies - now's the time to show this."

    At Forest ?

    • Reply posted by forestfan, today at 20:10

      forestfan replied:
      League Cup Semi-final last year?
      Only two more steps from a trophy.

  • Comment posted by James, today at 19:57

    Great signing Forest certainly starting to put pressure on other around the bottom of PL. Bad new for Everton and other of this stature

  • Comment posted by Whatling, today at 19:51

    Quality signing. Proven winner across both domestic and international levels, on different continents. Should elevate the team.

    Best of luck Gonzalo!

