Cymru Premier round-up

The New Saints players celebrate their 2023 Cymru Premier title win

JD Cymru Premier

Friday, 25 August

Bala Town v Connah's Quay Nomads; 19:45 BST: Bala are unbeaten after two games - a win and a draw - with Connah's Quay responding to defeat by The New Saints in their first game by beating Aberystwyth 4-0. Bala won 3-2 the last time they met in the league at Maes Tegid in March.

Pontypridd United v Penybont; 19:45 BST: Pontypridd, heartened by their performance in a 1-0 loss to champions New Saints last weekend, are seeking their first league win of the campaign. Rhys Griffiths' Penybont have a 100% record after wins over Newtown and Haverfordwest County.

Saturday, 26 August

Cardiff Met v Colwyn Bay; 14:30 BST: Met have made an unbeaten start to the new campaign with a win and a draw, while the Bay picked up their first point against Barry last Saturday. The sides have met only once previously, in a Welsh Cup tie in 2021 which the Bay won 1-0.

Haverfordwest County v Caernarfon Town; 14:30 BST: Caernarfon have made the perfect start to the new season with two wins out of two while County are seeking their first league victory after a defeat and a draw.

The New Saints v Barry Town United; 14:40 BST: Saints occupy top spot after two opening victories, although they left it late to beat Pontypridd last Saturday. Barry are seeking their first league win following a loss and a draw in their first two games under new manager Steve Jenkins.

Newtown v Aberystwyth, 17:15 BST: The league's two ever present clubs are the two sides who currently occupy the bottom two places having each lost both their opening games. Newtown won 6-1 when they met at Latham Park in December 2023 in last season's corresponding fixture.