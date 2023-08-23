Last updated on .From the section Charlton

Chem Campbell made his debut for Wolves in an EFL Cup tie against Aston Villa aged 16

Charlton Athletic have signed Wolves forward Chem Campbell on a season-long loan deal.

The 20-year-old has made six appearances in the Premier League and ended last season on loan in League One with Wycombe.

Campbell could make his Addicks debut in Saturday's trip to Oxford.

"He is a good finisher who can create and score goals. He will add a lot of quality to our front line," boss Dean Holden told the club website. external-link

