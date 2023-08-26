Last updated on .From the section Sheff Utd

Cameron Archer has scored six goals in 11 games for England's Under-21s since his debut in June 2022

Sheffield United have completed the signing of striker Cameron Archer from Aston Villa on a four-year deal.

The Blades say they have paid a "considerable" fee for the 21-year-old, which is reported to be £18m. external-link

Archer scored 11 goals in 20 games on loan at Middlesbrough last season before scoring twice in England's European Under-21 Championship success.

"Everyone is happy if they are playing football regularly," he said. "That's something I want to do now."

Archer progressed through Villa's academy and made his first-term debut in August 2019, before going on loan to National League side Solihull Moors in 2020-21.

Although he made his Premier League debut in September 2021, he has since had loan spells with Championship sides Preston and Middlesbrough, and leaves Villa with four goals from 14 appearances.

Archer is the eighth summer signing for the Blades after they finished Championship runners-up to ensure their return to the Premier League this season.

"I think it was important to come here and look for Premier League football," Archer added. "That was key for me because I want to make that next step now and challenge myself.

"Sheffield United have a long history of developing players in terms of playing and hopefully making better people as well."

Since their promotion, Sheffield United have sold two of their most important players from last season, Sander Berge and top scorer Iliman Ndiaye.

The Blades have lost their opening two games in the Premier League this season and host champions Manchester City on Sunday (14:00 BST).

Archer is their latest signing after the arrivals of Gustavo Hamer, Vinicius Souza, Auston Trusty, Benie Traore, Anis Slimane, Tom Davies and Yasser Larouchi.

"There was a great opportunity for us to sign a young, exciting forward and one who showed a desire to join us," said Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom.

"Cameron brings us pace, agility and a goalscoring record - we are looking forward to working with him."