Head coach David Wagner has brought in six new recruits since the end of last season

Norwich City have signed Pedro Lima on a season's loan from Sao Paulo-based Brazilian side Palmeiras.

The 20-year-old Brazilian midfielder will wear the distinctive yellow Norwich shirt initially as part of the Canaries' Under-21s side.

"I'm very excited. I'm very happy to be joining. Wearing these colours is very special to me," he said.

Lima, who has been in the Brazil Under-20s squad, made his Palmeiras debut in April in the Copa Libertadores.

He admitted that the presence of fellow Brazilian Gabriel Sara at Norwich was a factor in him choosing Carrow Road.

"Sara has been amazing here," he said. "It's a club that uses a lot of young players so for me that's a big point.

"It's my first experience in football out of Brazil. Football in England is famous for being one of the best in the world. It's going to be a great experience and I hope I can do well here."

Norwich, now under David Wagner in their second season back in the Championship, have begun the campaign unbeaten in four games, with two home league wins, a 4-4 draw at Southampton and a safe passage to the EFL Cup second round.

