Saturday's Championship reports
Last updated on .From the section Football
Birmingham City v Plymouth Argyle
Match report to follow.
Cardiff City v Sheffield Wednesday
Match report to follow.
Coventry City v Sunderland
Match report to follow.
Huddersfield Town v Norwich City
Match report to follow.
Ipswich Town v Leeds United
Match report to follow.
Millwall v Stoke City
Match report to follow.
Preston North End v Swansea City
Match report to follow.
Rotherham United v Leicester City
Match report to follow.
Southampton v Queens Park Rangers
Match report to follow.
West Bromwich Albion v Middlesbrough
Match report to follow.