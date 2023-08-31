Scottish Gossip: Hibs, Montgomery, Arnold, Celtic, Bertrand, Vata, Rangers, Hearts, St Johnstone, Ross County, Dundee, McTominay, Adams, Stewart
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Central Coast Mariners manager Nick Montgomery is open to talking to Hibernian about their managerial vacancy with Neil Lennon considered favourite and Malky Mackay, Derek McInnes and Stephen Robinson all in the running. (Sun)
Montgomery has made contact with Hibs. (Edinburgh Evening News)
And Montgomery is the new favourite to take over at Easter Road. (Scotsman)
Australia coach Graham Arnold has turned down an offer to become Hibs boss. (Record)
The timing was not right for Arnold after resisting a move into club management. (Herald - subscription required)
Meanwhile, Sheffield Wednesday have entered the race to sign Hibs target Jamal Loew. (Star)
Defender Gustaf Lagerbielke expects Celtic's Champions League group with Atletico Madrid, Feyenoord and Lazio to be "fun". (Scotsman)
Celtic are considering signing free agent Ryan Bertrand to increase their options at left-back. (Record)
Meanwhile, Celtic have rejected a six-figure offer from Nottingham Forest for forward Rocco Vata, 18, who is also attracting interest from Italy. (Sun)
Frankie McAvoy says technical director Steven Naismith can return as Hearts head coach now the Tynecastle side are out of Europe. (Sun)
Cyriel Dessers says Rangers after to "lift" themselves when they host Celtic in Sunday's first derby meeting of the season. (Record)
St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean has told Callum Booth, Ali Crawford and Ryan McGowan they can leave the club. (Courier - subscription required)
Ross County manager Malky Mackay wants to recruit one more player before Friday's transfer deadline. (Press and Journal - subscription required)
Dundee are interested in signing Burnley midfielder Marcel Lewis, 21, on loan. (Courier - subscription required)
Fulham have contacted Manchester United over a potential deal for Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay, 26, as they attempt to line up a replacement for Joao Palhinha. (Sky Sports)
Wolves are interested in Southampton and Scotland forward Che Adams, 27. (Mail)
Southampton have agreed a fee with Sunderland that could rise to £12m to sign Scotland striker Ross Stewart, 27. (Athletic -subscription required)