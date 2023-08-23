Last updated on .From the section Portsmouth

Portsmouth head coach John Mousinho (right) believes his side should have performed much better against 10-man Fulham Under-21s of Premier League 2

Portsmouth boss John Mousinho says his side were "sloppy" and need to do better after their 3-3 draw with Fulham Under 21s in the EFL Trophy.

Pompey conceded the first goal of the match inside the opening minute in a game loaded with defensive errors, but eventually won on penalties.

"First half we were actually really good," Mousinho told BBC Radio Solent following the match at Fratton Park.

"We conceded a couple of sloppy goals but we did most things right."

He cotninued: "In the second half, some of our decision making was really poor, we got sloppy on the ball, sloppy defensively and I don't think we necessarily deserved to draw the game - I'm really disappointed overall to be honest."

League one Portsmouth, despite the shock of conceding an early goal, fought back and took the lead on two occasions against the young Cottagers from Premier League 2, who had a player sent off just before half-time.

Portsmouth eventually won the shoot-out 5-4 to claim an extra bonus point in the competition's group stage.

Head coach Mousinho wants his side to stay focused in the final third, adding: "We need to do better with creating enough chances to win.

"Regardless of whether Fulham had 10 men or not I just think we should have been a lot better in the second half.

"It was the way we went about our business, we were lazy and we didn't do the right things. I don't think we had the drive and energy that we needed and we were punished.

"Our finishing wasn't great, it has to be better and there is plenty we can learn from the night.

"I'm really pleased we could come away with the bonus point at the end from the penalty shoot-out. But ultimately to sum the game up there was a lot of disappointment really."