Aris Thessaloniki winger Luis Palma is the subject of interest from Celtic, with a £3.5m bid being launched. (Mail - subscription) external-link

Celtic are now favourites to sign their former player, Scotland defender Kieran Tierney, from Arsenal. (Sun) external-link

Meanwhile, Celtic remain hopeful midfielder Reo Hatate will agree a new contract. (Record) external-link

Matt O'Riley insists players do not understand the "magnitude" of Celtic until they join the club. (Scotsman) external-link

Trabzonspor have reportedly made contact with Rangers regarding playmaker Ianis Hagi. (Football Scotland) external-link

Tom Lawrence took another step towards a comeback for Rangers after captaining a B team against a Hamilton XI on Wednesday. (Sun) external-link

Hearts defender Kye Rowles hopes he and his team-mates can atone for the mistakes they made in Europe last season when they face PAOK in Thursday's Europa Conference League play-off first leg. (Record) external-link

Jorge Grant has been given assurances about his Hearts future after being left out of the squad to face PAOK. (Scotsman) external-link

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie backs the Dons to break BK Hacken's impressive home record in Thursday's Europa League play-off first leg. (Record) external-link

BK Hacken coach Per Mathias Hogmo warns Aberdeen the Swedes are a much stronger side than the one the Dons overcame in 2021. (Press and Journal - subscription) external-link

Livingston manager David Martindale reveals drawing Rangers at Ibrox in the Viaplay Cup has given the West Lothian club a financial lifeline. (Herald - subscription) external-link

The tie will not allow the Livi boss to sign more players but lessen the need to move some out. (Sun) external-link

Dundee manager Tony Docherty wants his side to show confidence when they welcome Hearts on Sunday. (Courier - subscription) external-link

Kilmarnock will not get carried away following their impressive start to the season, says manager Derek McInnes. (Herald - subscription) external-link

St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean has told senior players they can leave the club. (Courier - subscription) external-link