Aris Thessaloniki winger Luis Palma is the subject of interest from Celtic, with a £3.5m bid being launched. (Mail - subscription) external-link

Celtic are now favourites to sign their former player, Scotland defender Kieran Tierney, from Arsenal. (Sun) external-link

Meanwhile, Celtic remain hopeful midfielder Reo Hatate will agree a new contract. (Record) external-link

Matt O'Riley insists players do not understand the "magnitude" of Celtic until they join the club. (Scotsman) external-link

Trabzonspor have reportedly made contact with Rangers regarding playmaker Ianis Hagi. (Football Scotland) external-link

Tom Lawrence took another step towards a comeback for Rangers after captaining a B team against a Hamilton XI on Wednesday. (Sun) external-link

Hearts defender Kye Rowles hopes he and his team-mates can atone for the mistakes they made in Europe last season when they face PAOK in Thursday's Europa Conference League play-off first leg. (Record) external-link

Jorge Grant has been given assurances about his Hearts future after being left out of the squad to face PAOK. (Scotsman) external-link

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie backs the Dons to break BK Hacken's impressive home record in Thursday's Europa League play-off first leg. (Record) external-link

Kilmarnock will not get carried away following their impressive start to the season, says manager Derek McInnes. (Herald - subscription) external-link

Livingston manager David Martindale reveals drawing Rangers at Ibrox in the Viaplay Cup will not allow him to sign more players but lessen the need to move some out. (Sun) external-link