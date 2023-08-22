Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Glen Kamara joined Rangers in 2018

Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara is close to completing a £5.5m move to Leeds United. (Sun) external-link

PSV Eindhoven forward Luuk de Jong kicked a door off its hinges at half-time as his team trailed Rangers at Ibrox in Wednesday's Champions League play-off first leg, which ended 2-2. (Football Scotland) external-link

Meanwhile, Rangers midfielder Nicolas Raskin plays down the pressure on PSV in next week's decider, insisting it is on both teams. (Sun) external-link

Midfielder Reo Hatate, under contract until 2026, has turned down a contract extension at Celtic. (Sun) external-link

Brendan Rodgers wants his Celtic fringe players to come to the fore amid a spate of injuries. (Football Scotland) external-link

Birmingham City fan and Hibernian midfielder Joe Newell is sharing his home with three Aston Villa supporters in the run up to Thursday's Europa Conference League play-off first leg between Hibs and Villa. (Record) external-link

"Effort" and "believing in ourselves" is how Hibs manager Lee Johnson plans to bridge the gap against financially strong Aston Villa. (Scotsman) external-link

A scan has allayed fears about the seriousness of Hibs midfielder Dylan Levitt's ankle injury. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Eddie Annand thanks fans of former club Dundee and ex-team-mates for the support he's been shown since being diagnosed with a brain tumour. (Courier - subscription) external-link

Aberdeen are close to signing KV Kortrijk's Senegalese forward Pape Habib Gueye. (Press and Journal - subscription) external-link

The Dons are also keen on Gornik Zabrze's Finland defender Richard Jensen. (Sun) external-link

Winger Shayden Morris dreams of coming up against home town team West Ham with Aberdeen in the Europa League. (Herald - subscription) external-link

Hearts defender Craig Halkett hopes to be back from long-term injury around November. (Record) external-link

St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean hopes prospective loan signing from Newcastle, Jay Turner-Cooke can fulfil a box-to-box midfielder role. (Courier - subscription) external-link