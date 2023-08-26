Close menu
EFL Cup - Second Round North
Sheff UtdSheffield United0Lincoln CityLincoln City0
Lincoln City win 3-2 on penalties

Carabao Cup: Lincoln City shock Sheffield United on penalties in second round

By Ben MillerBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section League Cupcomments79

Lincoln City players celebrate following the penalty shootout after the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Sheffield United and Lincoln City at Bramall Lane
Lincoln City are unbeaten since the first day of the season after keeping a fifth clean sheet in six matches and stunning Sheffield United on penalties

League One side Lincoln City shocked Sheffield United 3-2 on penalties to oust the Premier League club from the Carabao Cup in the second round at Bramall Lane.

Captain John Egan missed the Blades' final penalty of the shootout after strikers Louie Marsh and Benie Traore had their spot-kicks saved by towering goalkeeper Lukas Jensen, sending the Imps through in front of the ecstatic away end.

The win on penalties came after the sides were goalless at 90 minutes and rewarded an impressively organised defensive display from Mark Kennedy's side, who said they would not fear opponents two divisions above them and were rarely troubled despite the hosts dominating possession.

Unbeaten in five games in all competitions as part of a run that had moved them two points off the top of League One, Lincoln showed their confidence by producing the only accurate attempt of the first half through full debutant Alex Mitchell, whose effort was gathered by Adam Davies.

United manager Paul Heckingbottom saw his players command 75% of play in the first half but struggle to create danger, Ollie Norwood resorting to an audacious long-range effort that cleared the crossbar.

Cameron Archer - making his debut after signing from Aston Villa for £18m - twice called Jensen into action after half-time as part of an energetic display that stood out in a flat United performance which leaves them still seeking a first win after four games of the season.

Heckingbottom made changes after the break, sending on two attackers in summer singing Traore and 19-year-old Marsh in place of Oli McBurnie and winger Andre Brooks.

Three 20-year-olds - Femi Seriki, Jili Buyabu and William Osula - also came on within 20 minutes of the restart in an attempt to inject some much-needed energy after Teddy Bishop almost broke through for the visitors.

Bishop, who had his penalty saved by Davies, had already threatened following his half-time introduction in place of Ben House, but Egan should have scored with a free header as penalties loomed.

United return to Premier League action on Saturday at home to Everton, while Lincoln visit 17th-placed Bristol Rovers on the same day in the third tier.

Line-ups

Sheff Utd

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Davies
  • 6Basham
  • 12Egan
  • 5Trusty
  • 20BogleSubstituted forSerikiat 63'minutes
  • 17CoulibalyBooked at 56mins
  • 16Norwood
  • 35BrooksSubstituted forMarshat 45'minutes
  • 27LarouciSubstituted forBuyabuat 63'minutes
  • 9McBurnieSubstituted forTraoréat 45'minutes
  • 10ArcherSubstituted forOsulaat 63'minutes

Substitutes

  • 11Traoré
  • 15Ahmedhodzic
  • 18Foderingham
  • 25Ben Slimane
  • 32Osula
  • 34Marsh
  • 38Seriki
  • 40Buyabu

Lincoln City

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Jensen
  • 22EyomaBooked at 78mins
  • 25Mitchell
  • 23RoughanSubstituted forJacksonat 66'minutes
  • 16BurroughsBooked at 74mins
  • 8SmithSubstituted forHamiltonat 81'minutes
  • 6ErhahonBooked at 77mins
  • 3BrownSubstituted forSørensenat 67'minutes
  • 7Hackett-FairchildSubstituted forMakamaat 80'minutes
  • 18HouseSubstituted forBishopat 45'minutes
  • 14Mândroiu

Substitutes

  • 2Sørensen
  • 5Jackson
  • 10Bishop
  • 11Hamilton
  • 12Wright
  • 17Duffy
  • 26Gallagher
  • 27Makama
Referee:
Paul Tierney
Attendance:
11,040

Match Stats

Home TeamSheff UtdAway TeamLincoln City
Possession
Home72%
Away28%
Shots
Home10
Away5
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home7
Away1
Fouls
Home6
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Sheffield United 0(2), Lincoln City 0(3).

  2. Penalties over

    Penalty Shootout ends, Sheffield United 0(2), Lincoln City 0(3).

  3. Post update

    Penalty missed! Bad penalty by John Egan (Sheffield United) right footed shot is high and wide to the left. John Egan should be disappointed.

  4. Post update

    Goal! Sheffield United 0(2), Lincoln City 0(3). Lasse Sørensen (Lincoln City) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  5. Post update

    Penalty saved! Bénie Traoré (Sheffield United) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.

  6. Post update

    Goal! Sheffield United 0(2), Lincoln City 0(2). Ethan Hamilton (Lincoln City) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the centre of the goal.

  7. Post update

    Goal! Sheffield United 0(2), Lincoln City 0(1). William Osula (Sheffield United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  8. Post update

    Penalty saved! Teddy Bishop (Lincoln City) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the centre of the goal.

  9. Post update

    Penalty saved! Louie Marsh (Sheffield United) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.

  10. Post update

    Goal! Sheffield United 0(1), Lincoln City 0(1). Daniel Mândroiu (Lincoln City) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.

  11. Post update

    Goal! Sheffield United 0(1), Lincoln City 0. Oliver Norwood (Sheffield United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  12. Penalties in progress

    Penalty Shootout begins Sheffield United 0, Lincoln City 0.

  13. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Sheffield United 0, Lincoln City 0.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Lincoln City. Conceded by Auston Trusty.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Auston Trusty (Sheffield United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Oliver Norwood with a cross.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Jack Burroughs.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Louie Marsh (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jili Buyabu with a cross.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Adam Jackson.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Alex Mitchell.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. William Osula (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

Comments

Join the conversation

81 comments

  • Comment posted by BoB, today at 22:38

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Metro1962, today at 22:37

    Just shows you how many teams and their supporters care for this tinpot cup.

  • Comment posted by Ollsbols, today at 22:28

    Not fussed about the competition but we put out a pretty 'strong' side (well strong for Utd). Poor result. Looking forward to next season already. We need a new wner fast. And one that isn't a crook.

  • Comment posted by Andy, today at 22:28

    Not a good couple of nights for the Sheffield teams

    • Reply posted by Spock71, today at 22:35

      Spock71 replied:
      Indicative of the season in Sheffield 2 & 6.

  • Comment posted by dutchblade, today at 22:27

    Not good enough Everton didn't do any better.
    I've had enough of Egan and his missers.
    Going to have his hands full with Beto Saturday

    • Reply posted by Spock71, today at 22:36

      Spock71 replied:
      What's Mrs. Egan got to do with it?

  • Comment posted by Quattro999, today at 22:26

    Paul lickinbottom sacked by the morning

    • Reply posted by Seymoure Busch, today at 22:30

      Seymoure Busch replied:
      Replace him with Mike Dickinbottom?

  • Comment posted by wale , today at 22:23

    Up lincoln

  • Comment posted by Parky, today at 22:23

    4 games in, no pts now out of the cup. I have been calling this all season. Look how Blackburn went about their business this evening Paul H. Something is wrong at the club!

  • Comment posted by The Massive 1867, today at 22:23

    Poor crowd from United that. To say they are in the Premiership their gates are shocking. Noticed their new 20m signing has already flopped as well. I knew he'd turn out to be Brewster 2.0.

  • Comment posted by Hotford, today at 22:23

    This is definitely not a Sheffield Wednesday.

    • Reply posted by armchairblade, today at 22:32

      armchairblade replied:
      yet both halves of the city are United in mediocrity

  • Comment posted by cartwrid, today at 22:23

    I am an Imps supporter. Did your manager field the regular P L side for tonight? Just asking.

    • Reply posted by Border Farce uber, today at 22:36

      Border Farce uber replied:
      No. Just answering.

  • Comment posted by Seymoure Busch, today at 22:22

    Why does the little village of Sheffield need 2 teams, merge them into one

    • Reply posted by Jimmy , today at 22:37

      Jimmy replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Disquieted, today at 22:21

    Sheffield can now focus on their top 4 ambitions. Winning next season's Champions League is the real target and the EFL cup is just a distraction.

    • Reply posted by Spock71, today at 22:38

      Spock71 replied:
      It would be some achievement! Last trophy just 98 years ago now.

  • Comment posted by Tango airlines, today at 22:21

    Sheffield football is in a right state at the minute. Neither team deserves the 30k+ gates they get every week.
    UTO.

    • Reply posted by A bit of sense, today at 22:24

      A bit of sense replied:
      Err it was 11,040 tonight!

  • Comment posted by Stuy64, today at 22:20

    Well done you imps

  • Comment posted by tashyboy, today at 22:19

    Having seen Sheff Utd at the weekend it was a performance built on emotion.It will only get you so far. Tonight showed that. Think it’s gonna be a long season for Sheff Utd. Good luck imps.

  • Comment posted by AD, today at 22:18

    Imps absolutely smashed Sheffield United. Well deserved 👏

    • Reply posted by dutchblade, today at 22:25

      dutchblade replied:
      By parking th BUS hahaha that smashed us yep lol

  • Comment posted by 1jackie, today at 22:17

    Shame on you Blades

  • Comment posted by BoB, today at 22:17

    Oh dear total shame Saturday when Bobo rips us a new one, well done Lincoln United hang heads in shame.

  • Comment posted by JE-FF-ERY-lfc, today at 22:17

    What an embarrassment Sheffield United are to the Premier League. Tonight they found their true level. What a joke of a club

    • Reply posted by Matthew Oxley, today at 22:29

      Matthew Oxley replied:
      As a season ticket holder of the Blades for over 30 years, we are certainly no joke of a club. Whilst this evening was disappointing, and congratulations to Lincoln City, our priorities this season are somewhat different.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport