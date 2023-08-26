Match ends, Sheffield United 0(2), Lincoln City 0(3).
League One side Lincoln City shocked Sheffield United 3-2 on penalties to oust the Premier League club from the Carabao Cup in the second round at Bramall Lane.
Captain John Egan missed the Blades' final penalty of the shootout after strikers Louie Marsh and Benie Traore had their spot-kicks saved by towering goalkeeper Lukas Jensen, sending the Imps through in front of the ecstatic away end.
The win on penalties came after the sides were goalless at 90 minutes and rewarded an impressively organised defensive display from Mark Kennedy's side, who said they would not fear opponents two divisions above them and were rarely troubled despite the hosts dominating possession.
Unbeaten in five games in all competitions as part of a run that had moved them two points off the top of League One, Lincoln showed their confidence by producing the only accurate attempt of the first half through full debutant Alex Mitchell, whose effort was gathered by Adam Davies.
United manager Paul Heckingbottom saw his players command 75% of play in the first half but struggle to create danger, Ollie Norwood resorting to an audacious long-range effort that cleared the crossbar.
Cameron Archer - making his debut after signing from Aston Villa for £18m - twice called Jensen into action after half-time as part of an energetic display that stood out in a flat United performance which leaves them still seeking a first win after four games of the season.
Heckingbottom made changes after the break, sending on two attackers in summer singing Traore and 19-year-old Marsh in place of Oli McBurnie and winger Andre Brooks.
Three 20-year-olds - Femi Seriki, Jili Buyabu and William Osula - also came on within 20 minutes of the restart in an attempt to inject some much-needed energy after Teddy Bishop almost broke through for the visitors.
Bishop, who had his penalty saved by Davies, had already threatened following his half-time introduction in place of Ben House, but Egan should have scored with a free header as penalties loomed.
United return to Premier League action on Saturday at home to Everton, while Lincoln visit 17th-placed Bristol Rovers on the same day in the third tier.
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home72%
- Away28%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home7
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away6
