EFL Cup - Second Round North
Sheff UtdSheffield United0Lincoln CityLincoln City0
Lincoln City win 3-2 on penalties

Carabao Cup: Lincoln City shock Sheffield United on penalties in second round

Last updated on .From the section League Cupcomments39

Ismaila Coulibaly of Sheffield United and Daniel Mandroiu of Lincoln City battle for the ball during the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Sheffield United and Lincoln City at Bramall Lane
Lincoln City top scorer Daniel Mandroiu (right) helped his side secure an impressive win over Sheffield United on penalties in the Carabao Cup

League One side Lincoln City beat Sheffield United 3-2 on penalties to knock the Premier League club out of the Carabao Cup in the second round at Bramall Lane.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Sheff Utd

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Davies
  • 6Basham
  • 12Egan
  • 5Trusty
  • 20BogleSubstituted forSerikiat 63'minutes
  • 17CoulibalyBooked at 56mins
  • 16Norwood
  • 35BrooksSubstituted forMarshat 45'minutes
  • 27LarouciSubstituted forBuyabuat 63'minutes
  • 9McBurnieSubstituted forTraoréat 45'minutes
  • 10ArcherSubstituted forOsulaat 63'minutes

Substitutes

  • 11Traoré
  • 15Ahmedhodzic
  • 18Foderingham
  • 25Ben Slimane
  • 32Osula
  • 34Marsh
  • 38Seriki
  • 40Buyabu

Lincoln City

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Jensen
  • 22EyomaBooked at 78mins
  • 25Mitchell
  • 23RoughanSubstituted forJacksonat 66'minutes
  • 16BurroughsBooked at 74mins
  • 8SmithSubstituted forHamiltonat 81'minutes
  • 6ErhahonBooked at 77mins
  • 3BrownSubstituted forSørensenat 67'minutes
  • 7Hackett-FairchildSubstituted forMakamaat 80'minutes
  • 18HouseSubstituted forBishopat 45'minutes
  • 14Mândroiu

Substitutes

  • 2Sørensen
  • 5Jackson
  • 10Bishop
  • 11Hamilton
  • 12Wright
  • 17Duffy
  • 26Gallagher
  • 27Makama
Referee:
Paul Tierney
Attendance:
11,040

Match Stats

Home TeamSheff UtdAway TeamLincoln City
Possession
Home72%
Away28%
Shots
Home10
Away5
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home7
Away1
Fouls
Home6
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Sheffield United 0(2), Lincoln City 0(3).

  2. Penalties over

    Penalty Shootout ends, Sheffield United 0(2), Lincoln City 0(3).

  3. Post update

    Penalty missed! Bad penalty by John Egan (Sheffield United) right footed shot is high and wide to the left. John Egan should be disappointed.

  4. Post update

    Goal! Sheffield United 0(2), Lincoln City 0(3). Lasse Sørensen (Lincoln City) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  5. Post update

    Penalty saved! Bénie Traoré (Sheffield United) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.

  6. Post update

    Goal! Sheffield United 0(2), Lincoln City 0(2). Ethan Hamilton (Lincoln City) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the centre of the goal.

  7. Post update

    Goal! Sheffield United 0(2), Lincoln City 0(1). William Osula (Sheffield United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  8. Post update

    Penalty saved! Teddy Bishop (Lincoln City) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the centre of the goal.

  9. Post update

    Penalty saved! Louie Marsh (Sheffield United) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.

  10. Post update

    Goal! Sheffield United 0(1), Lincoln City 0(1). Daniel Mândroiu (Lincoln City) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.

  11. Post update

    Goal! Sheffield United 0(1), Lincoln City 0. Oliver Norwood (Sheffield United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  12. Penalties in progress

    Penalty Shootout begins Sheffield United 0, Lincoln City 0.

  13. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Sheffield United 0, Lincoln City 0.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Lincoln City. Conceded by Auston Trusty.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Auston Trusty (Sheffield United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Oliver Norwood with a cross.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Jack Burroughs.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Louie Marsh (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jili Buyabu with a cross.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Adam Jackson.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Alex Mitchell.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. William Osula (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Comments

Join the conversation

39 comments

  • Comment posted by nigel wadkin, today at 22:11

    championship here we come

  • Comment posted by ASC, today at 22:11

    Ha Ha Ha. Blades going down in record fashion this year 😂

  • Comment posted by Jimmy , today at 22:10

    United were so close to pulling off a giant killing.
    Unlucky !

  • Comment posted by Jacksonville, today at 22:08

    Sheffield steel I think not united and Wednesday useless

  • Comment posted by ikleNige, today at 22:07

    Sorry Blades you lost to lower division team BBC will love it so there is a HYS opened up on the game!

  • Comment posted by Sox, today at 22:07

    Fair enough. Both teams still in with two chances of Europe next season.

  • Comment posted by Joe, today at 22:06

    In a city where rugby league is the main sport it isn't a surprise that both football teams are out and shows why they should be merged as one and renamed Sheffield Steelers or something

    • Reply posted by David-Wolves, today at 22:08

      David-Wolves replied:
      🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Comment posted by joseramirez, today at 22:06

    Shameful.

  • Comment posted by Jason Mckiernan , today at 22:05

    City till we die. Massive results for us God bless LCFC Amen

  • Comment posted by jezza, today at 22:05

    11k at home
    Lincoln brought 2k!!!!
    Some home support

  • Comment posted by Jacksonville, today at 22:05

    Luke I said last night pants well and truly down with archer 😁😁😁😁😁😁

  • Comment posted by HeavenlyOwl, today at 22:04

    All that abuse and derision they gave us last night....
    A so called Prem club losing at home to little Lincoln... wonderful!
    Take that Blunts....useless as ever

    • Reply posted by lindrick, today at 22:09

      lindrick replied:
      Bit arrogant for an Owl to condescendingly describe Lincoln as ‘little’ after the way Wednesday failed to beat the Imps even once during their spell in League One

  • Comment posted by Blue Mooner, today at 22:04

    11,000 what a disgrace Blades fans

    • Reply posted by Stephen James walters, today at 22:08

      Stephen James walters replied:
      Actually 9000 if you take away the visitors support lol

  • Comment posted by Seymoure Busch, today at 22:04

    Sheffield knocked out on their own backyard Titus Bramble Lane.

    Steel city, more like liquid mercury!

  • Comment posted by jezza, today at 22:04

    Hahahahaha quality!!!!!

  • Comment posted by Leo, today at 22:03

    The Mighty Imps March on and on! 💪👏

  • Comment posted by 110 goals in 75, today at 22:02

    Well done imps ground it out for a deserved win .

  • Comment posted by sammy, today at 22:01

    Well played the imps . Great result . What brilliant defenders we have !

  • Comment posted by SAW, today at 22:00

    Blunts 🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂

  • Comment posted by Donny Blade, today at 22:00

    Embarrassing. Nuff said.

    • Reply posted by SportsEnthusiast, today at 22:02

      SportsEnthusiast replied:
      I know, Lincoln will ve really embarrassed that they didn't beat you in 90 minutes....🤣

