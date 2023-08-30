Match ends, Sheffield United 0(2), Lincoln City 0(3).
League One side Lincoln City beat Sheffield United 3-2 on penalties to knock the Premier League club out of the Carabao Cup in the second round at Bramall Lane.
More to follow.
Line-ups
Sheff Utd
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Davies
- 6Basham
- 12Egan
- 5Trusty
- 20BogleSubstituted forSerikiat 63'minutes
- 17CoulibalyBooked at 56mins
- 16Norwood
- 35BrooksSubstituted forMarshat 45'minutes
- 27LarouciSubstituted forBuyabuat 63'minutes
- 9McBurnieSubstituted forTraoréat 45'minutes
- 10ArcherSubstituted forOsulaat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 11Traoré
- 15Ahmedhodzic
- 18Foderingham
- 25Ben Slimane
- 32Osula
- 34Marsh
- 38Seriki
- 40Buyabu
Lincoln City
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Jensen
- 22EyomaBooked at 78mins
- 25Mitchell
- 23RoughanSubstituted forJacksonat 66'minutes
- 16BurroughsBooked at 74mins
- 8SmithSubstituted forHamiltonat 81'minutes
- 6ErhahonBooked at 77mins
- 3BrownSubstituted forSørensenat 67'minutes
- 7Hackett-FairchildSubstituted forMakamaat 80'minutes
- 18HouseSubstituted forBishopat 45'minutes
- 14Mândroiu
Substitutes
- 2Sørensen
- 5Jackson
- 10Bishop
- 11Hamilton
- 12Wright
- 17Duffy
- 26Gallagher
- 27Makama
- Referee:
- Paul Tierney
- Attendance:
- 11,040
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home72%
- Away28%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home7
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away6
Live Text
Post update
Penalties over
Penalty Shootout ends, Sheffield United 0(2), Lincoln City 0(3).
Post update
Penalty missed! Bad penalty by John Egan (Sheffield United) right footed shot is high and wide to the left. John Egan should be disappointed.
Post update
Goal! Sheffield United 0(2), Lincoln City 0(3). Lasse Sørensen (Lincoln City) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Post update
Penalty saved! Bénie Traoré (Sheffield United) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.
Post update
Goal! Sheffield United 0(2), Lincoln City 0(2). Ethan Hamilton (Lincoln City) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Post update
Goal! Sheffield United 0(2), Lincoln City 0(1). William Osula (Sheffield United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Post update
Penalty saved! Teddy Bishop (Lincoln City) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Penalty saved! Louie Marsh (Sheffield United) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
Post update
Goal! Sheffield United 0(1), Lincoln City 0(1). Daniel Mândroiu (Lincoln City) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
Post update
Goal! Sheffield United 0(1), Lincoln City 0. Oliver Norwood (Sheffield United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalties in progress
Penalty Shootout begins Sheffield United 0, Lincoln City 0.
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sheffield United 0, Lincoln City 0.
Post update
Corner, Lincoln City. Conceded by Auston Trusty.
Post update
Attempt saved. Auston Trusty (Sheffield United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Oliver Norwood with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Jack Burroughs.
Post update
Attempt missed. Louie Marsh (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jili Buyabu with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Adam Jackson.
Post update
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Alex Mitchell.
Post update
Attempt blocked. William Osula (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Unlucky !
Lincoln brought 2k!!!!
Some home support
A so called Prem club losing at home to little Lincoln... wonderful!
Take that Blunts....useless as ever
Steel city, more like liquid mercury!