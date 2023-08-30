Close menu
EFL Cup - Second Round North
Nottm ForestNottingham Forest0BurnleyBurnley0

Nottingham Forest v Burnley

Last updated on .From the section League Cup

Line-ups

Nottm Forest

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Turner
  • 24Aurier
  • 19Niakhaté
  • 30Boly
  • 29Montiel
  • 8Kouyaté
  • 22Yates
  • 7N Williams
  • 21Elanga
  • 12Nascimento dos Santos
  • 11Wood

Substitutes

  • 9Awoniyi
  • 10Gibbs-White
  • 15Toffolo
  • 18Felipe
  • 20Johnson
  • 34Horvath
  • 35Hwang Ui-jo
  • 41Aguilera
  • 43Aina

Burnley

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 49Muric
  • 22da Silva
  • 18Ekdal
  • 2O'Shea
  • 3Taylor
  • 15Redmond
  • 8Brownhill
  • 7Gudmundsson
  • 21A Ramsey
  • 34Bruun Larsen
  • 9Rodríguez

Substitutes

  • 1Trafford
  • 4Cork
  • 10Manuel
  • 16Berge
  • 17Foster
  • 24Cullen
  • 25Amdouni
  • 28Al Dakhil
  • 47Odobert
Referee:
Robert Madley

Match Stats

Home TeamNottm ForestAway TeamBurnley
Possession
Home32%
Away68%
Shots
Home2
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Willy Boly.

  2. Post update

    Josh Brownhill (Burnley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Gonzalo Montiel (Nottingham Forest).

  4. Post update

    Foul by Jóhann Gudmundsson (Burnley).

  5. Post update

    Willy Boly (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Cheikhou Kouyaté (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is just a bit too high.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

  8. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  9. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport