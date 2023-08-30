Nottingham Forest v Burnley

Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Willy Boly.
Line-ups
Nottm Forest
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Turner
- 24Aurier
- 19Niakhaté
- 30Boly
- 29Montiel
- 8Kouyaté
- 22Yates
- 7N Williams
- 21Elanga
- 12Nascimento dos Santos
- 11Wood
Substitutes
- 9Awoniyi
- 10Gibbs-White
- 15Toffolo
- 18Felipe
- 20Johnson
- 34Horvath
- 35Hwang Ui-jo
- 41Aguilera
- 43Aina
Burnley
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 49Muric
- 22da Silva
- 18Ekdal
- 2O'Shea
- 3Taylor
- 15Redmond
- 8Brownhill
- 7Gudmundsson
- 21A Ramsey
- 34Bruun Larsen
- 9Rodríguez
Substitutes
- 1Trafford
- 4Cork
- 10Manuel
- 16Berge
- 17Foster
- 24Cullen
- 25Amdouni
- 28Al Dakhil
- 47Odobert
- Referee:
- Robert Madley
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home32%
- Away68%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away1
Live Text
Josh Brownhill (Burnley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Gonzalo Montiel (Nottingham Forest).
Foul by Jóhann Gudmundsson (Burnley).
Willy Boly (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Cheikhou Kouyaté (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is just a bit too high.
Attempt blocked. Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.