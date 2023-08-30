Match ends, Doncaster Rovers 1, Everton 2.
Arnaut Danjuma struck an 88th-minute winner as Premier League Everton came from behind to beat League Two Doncaster Rovers to reach the third round of the Carabao Cup.
Joe Ironside had put the hosts ahead in the first half, glancing in a header from Tommy Rowe's whipped ball.
But new Everton signing Beto levelled with a goal on his debut, reaching an Abdoulaye Doucoure ball to poke past Rovers goalkeeper Ian Lawlor.
And Danjuma struck 15 minutes later to give his side a much-needed first win of the season.
Doncaster Rovers
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameLawlorAverage rating
7.13
- Squad number17Player nameBaileyAverage rating
7.56
- Squad number5Player nameOlowuAverage rating
7.66
- Squad number23Player nameSeniorAverage rating
7.57
- Squad number7Player nameMolyneuxAverage rating
7.68
- Squad number8Player nameBroadbentAverage rating
7.95
- Squad number24Player nameWestbrookeAverage rating
7.74
- Squad number3Player nameMaxwellAverage rating
7.81
- Squad number10Player nameRoweAverage rating
7.66
- Squad number36Player nameFaalAverage rating
7.64
- Squad number20Player nameIronsideAverage rating
7.99
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number18Player nameSotonaAverage rating
6.91
- Squad number22Player nameRobertsAverage rating
7.30
- Squad number35Player nameGoodmanAverage rating
6.81
- Squad number42Player nameStraughan BrownAverage rating
7.22
Everton
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player namePickfordAverage rating
3.78
- Squad number2Player namePattersonAverage rating
3.45
- Squad number22Player nameGodfreyAverage rating
3.35
- Squad number5Player nameKeaneAverage rating
3.03
- Squad number19Player nameMykolenkoAverage rating
3.21
- Squad number8Player nameOnanaAverage rating
3.33
- Squad number61Player nameDobbinAverage rating
3.24
- Squad number37Player nameGarnerAverage rating
3.48
- Squad number16Player nameDoucouréAverage rating
3.48
- Squad number10Player nameDanjumaAverage rating
3.91
- Squad number28Player nameYoussef ChermitiAverage rating
3.54
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number6Player nameTarkowskiAverage rating
4.78
- Squad number13Player nameMaupayAverage rating
4.70
- Squad number14Player nameBetoAverage rating
5.75
- Squad number18Player nameYoungAverage rating
3.86
- Squad number27Player nameGueyeAverage rating
3.99
Line-ups
Doncaster
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Lawlor
- 17Bailey
- 5Olowu
- 23Senior
- 7Molyneux
- 8Broadbent
- 24WestbrookeSubstituted forSotonaat 90+3'minutes
- 3MaxwellSubstituted forGoodmanat 90+3'minutes
- 10RoweSubstituted forRobertsat 70'minutesBooked at 85mins
- 36FaalSubstituted forStraughan Brownat 83'minutes
- 20Ironside
Substitutes
- 6Wood
- 12Jones
- 15Long
- 18Sotona
- 22Roberts
- 28Faulkner
- 30Kuleya
- 35Goodman
- 42Straughan Brown
Everton
Formation 4-1-3-2
- 1Pickford
- 2PattersonSubstituted forYoungat 45'minutes
- 22Godfrey
- 5Keane
- 19MykolenkoSubstituted forTarkowskiat 75'minutes
- 8Onana
- 61DobbinSubstituted forGueyeat 45'minutes
- 37Garner
- 16DoucouréSubstituted forMaupayat 84'minutes
- 10Danjuma
- 28Ramalho ChermitiSubstituted forGomes Betuncalat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Tarkowski
- 12Neves Virgínia
- 13Maupay
- 14Gomes Betuncal
- 18Young
- 27Gueye
- 32Branthwaite
- 62Onyango
- Referee:
- Tom Reeves
- Attendance:
- 11,430
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away5
- Corners
- Home5
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away13
Full Time
Second Half ends, Doncaster Rovers 1, Everton 2.
Post update
Offside, Everton. Idrissa Gueye tries a through ball, but Beto is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt saved. Neal Maupay (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt blocked. James Garner (Everton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Neal Maupay (Everton) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Arnaut Danjuma.
Substitution
Substitution, Doncaster Rovers. Jack Goodman replaces James Maxwell.
Substitution
Substitution, Doncaster Rovers. Deji Sotona replaces Zain Westbrooke.
Post update
Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Neal Maupay.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Sam Straughan Brown (Doncaster Rovers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tyler Roberts.
Goal!
Goal! Doncaster Rovers 1, Everton 2. Arnaut Danjuma (Everton) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Neal Maupay.
Post update
Foul by Ben Godfrey (Everton).
Post update
Sam Straughan Brown (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. James Garner (Everton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Arnaut Danjuma.
Booking
Tyler Roberts (Doncaster Rovers) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Everton. Neal Maupay replaces Abdoulaye Doucouré.
Post update
Foul by Beto (Everton).
Post update
Joseph Olowu (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Doncaster Rovers. Sam Straughan Brown replaces Mo Faal.
Post update
Arnaut Danjuma (Everton) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the left side of the box. Assisted by Idrissa Gueye.
