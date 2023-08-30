Close menu
EFL Cup - Second Round North
DoncasterDoncaster Rovers1EvertonEverton2

Doncaster Rovers 1-2 Everton: Beto and Arnaut Danjuma score as Everton avoid EFL upset

Last updated on .From the section League Cup

Arnaut Danjuma scores late for Everton
Arnaut Danjuma's 88th minute winner gave Everton their first win of the season

Arnaut Danjuma struck an 88th-minute winner as Premier League Everton came from behind to beat League Two Doncaster Rovers to reach the third round of the Carabao Cup.

Joe Ironside had put the hosts ahead in the first half, glancing in a header from Tommy Rowe's whipped ball.

But new Everton signing Beto levelled with a goal on his debut, reaching an Abdoulaye Doucoure ball to poke past Rovers goalkeeper Ian Lawlor.

And Danjuma struck 15 minutes later to give his side a much-needed first win of the season.

Line-ups

Doncaster

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Lawlor
  • 17Bailey
  • 5Olowu
  • 23Senior
  • 7Molyneux
  • 8Broadbent
  • 24WestbrookeSubstituted forSotonaat 90+3'minutes
  • 3MaxwellSubstituted forGoodmanat 90+3'minutes
  • 10RoweSubstituted forRobertsat 70'minutesBooked at 85mins
  • 36FaalSubstituted forStraughan Brownat 83'minutes
  • 20Ironside

Substitutes

  • 6Wood
  • 12Jones
  • 15Long
  • 18Sotona
  • 22Roberts
  • 28Faulkner
  • 30Kuleya
  • 35Goodman
  • 42Straughan Brown

Everton

Formation 4-1-3-2

  • 1Pickford
  • 2PattersonSubstituted forYoungat 45'minutes
  • 22Godfrey
  • 5Keane
  • 19MykolenkoSubstituted forTarkowskiat 75'minutes
  • 8Onana
  • 61DobbinSubstituted forGueyeat 45'minutes
  • 37Garner
  • 16DoucouréSubstituted forMaupayat 84'minutes
  • 10Danjuma
  • 28Ramalho ChermitiSubstituted forGomes Betuncalat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Tarkowski
  • 12Neves Virgínia
  • 13Maupay
  • 14Gomes Betuncal
  • 18Young
  • 27Gueye
  • 32Branthwaite
  • 62Onyango
Referee:
Tom Reeves
Attendance:
11,430

Match Stats

Home TeamDoncasterAway TeamEverton
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home15
Away14
Shots on Target
Home5
Away5
Corners
Home5
Away2
Fouls
Home8
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Doncaster Rovers 1, Everton 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Doncaster Rovers 1, Everton 2.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Everton. Idrissa Gueye tries a through ball, but Beto is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Neal Maupay (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. James Garner (Everton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Neal Maupay (Everton) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Arnaut Danjuma.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Doncaster Rovers. Jack Goodman replaces James Maxwell.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Doncaster Rovers. Deji Sotona replaces Zain Westbrooke.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Neal Maupay.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Sam Straughan Brown (Doncaster Rovers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tyler Roberts.

  11. Goal!

    Goal! Doncaster Rovers 1, Everton 2. Arnaut Danjuma (Everton) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Neal Maupay.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Ben Godfrey (Everton).

  13. Post update

    Sam Straughan Brown (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. James Garner (Everton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Arnaut Danjuma.

  15. Booking

    Tyler Roberts (Doncaster Rovers) is shown the yellow card.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Everton. Neal Maupay replaces Abdoulaye Doucouré.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Beto (Everton).

  18. Post update

    Joseph Olowu (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Doncaster Rovers. Sam Straughan Brown replaces Mo Faal.

  20. Post update

    Arnaut Danjuma (Everton) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the left side of the box. Assisted by Idrissa Gueye.

