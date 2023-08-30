Last updated on .From the section League Cup

Arnaut Danjuma's 88th minute winner gave Everton their first win of the season

Arnaut Danjuma struck an 88th-minute winner as Premier League Everton came from behind to beat League Two Doncaster Rovers to reach the third round of the Carabao Cup.

Joe Ironside had put the hosts ahead in the first half, glancing in a header from Tommy Rowe's whipped ball.

But new Everton signing Beto levelled with a goal on his debut, reaching an Abdoulaye Doucoure ball to poke past Rovers goalkeeper Ian Lawlor.

And Danjuma struck 15 minutes later to give his side a much-needed first win of the season.

Everton Everton Everton Doncaster Rovers Starting XI Avg Squad number 1 Player name Lawlor Average rating 7.13 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 17 Player name Bailey Average rating 7.56 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 5 Player name Olowu Average rating 7.66 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 23 Player name Senior Average rating 7.57 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 7 Player name Molyneux Average rating 7.68 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 8 Player name Broadbent Average rating 7.95 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 24 Player name Westbrooke Average rating 7.74 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 3 Player name Maxwell Average rating 7.81 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 10 Player name Rowe Average rating 7.66 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 36 Player name Faal Average rating 7.64 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 20 Player name Ironside Average rating 7.99 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 18 Player name Sotona Average rating 6.91 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 22 Player name Roberts Average rating 7.30 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 35 Player name Goodman Average rating 6.81 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 42 Player name Straughan Brown Average rating 7.22 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Everton Starting XI Avg Squad number 1 Player name Pickford Average rating 3.78 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 2 Player name Patterson Average rating 3.45 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 22 Player name Godfrey Average rating 3.35 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 5 Player name Keane Average rating 3.03 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 19 Player name Mykolenko Average rating 3.21 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 8 Player name Onana Average rating 3.33 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 61 Player name Dobbin Average rating 3.24 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 37 Player name Garner Average rating 3.48 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 16 Player name Doucouré Average rating 3.48 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 10 Player name Danjuma Average rating 3.91 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 28 Player name Youssef Chermiti Average rating 3.54 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 6 Player name Tarkowski Average rating 4.78 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 13 Player name Maupay Average rating 4.70 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 14 Player name Beto Average rating 5.75 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 18 Player name Young Average rating 3.86 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 27 Player name Gueye Average rating 3.99 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10