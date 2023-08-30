Match ends, Chelsea 2, AFC Wimbledon 1.
Chelsea had to come from behind to beat League Two AFC Wimbledon in the Carabao Cup at Stamford Bridge.
The visitors started brightly and took the lead through a penalty in the 18th minute.
Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez jumped into Harry Pell while trying to punch away a free-kick, and James Tilley made no mistake as he struck the ball powerfully down the centre of Sanchez's goal.
It was also a penalty which brought Chelsea level on the stroke of half-time.
Noni Madueke was brought down by Alex Pearce and the winger dusted himself down to confidently send Alex Bass the wrong way.
Chelsea, who if they complete the signing of Manchester City's Cole Palmer will have taken their spending in this transfer window into the region of £400m, had to bring on some of their big names from the bench.
And it was £105m midfielder Enzo Fernandez who completed the turnaround when he picked up on Alex Bass' poor clearance to fire in from outside the area.
Chelsea made to work to reach next round
Johnnie Jackson's side were not overawed by their trip to Stamford Bridge.
There are 63 places between the two sides but Wimbledon were able to cause Chelsea problems with their set-pieces and organised long balls.
After taking the lead, Wimbledon didn't just sit back. It took a Levi Colwill interception to stop forward Josh Davison going through on goal during a Wimbledon counter-attack.
When Chelsea did draw level, it was no surprise it came via Madueke, who had been the Blues' brightest attacking outlet.
Mauricio Pochettino was far from happy with his team's performance, though, and went down the tunnel a couple of minutes before the first half finished.
Ali Al Hamadi, introduced in the second half, had a shot blocked by Axel Disasi after some good work on the edge of the box.
Chelsea then brought on Malo Gusto and Fernandez as they looked to avoid a cup upset.
Fernandez had an effort from around 30 yards out saved before he picked up on Bass' deflected clearance to put Chelsea into the third round with his first goal for the club.
It could have been more comfortable for Chelsea but captain for the night Conor Gallagher fired over from inside the area in added time.
Wimbledon total wage bill for 2023 is
£2,578,160 per year
£49,580 per week
The highest earning player in the squad is Paris Maghoma earning £7,800 per week.
Er, Caicedo is on an alleged £150,000 a week, £600,000 a month 7.2 million a year.
That’s just 1 Chelsea player..
But still Wimbledon hanged on until the 72min.
It’s not all about money.
Having guts helps.
Unlucky Wimbledon.
84% possession and 23 shots.
Are you having a laugh !!!!
Hahahaha
Had more possession than Blackburn did - look how they turned that into a goal advantage. Chelsea still can’t translate dominance into goals and will be vulnerable until they do.