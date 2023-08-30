Close menu
EFL Cup - Second Round South
ChelseaChelsea2WimbledonAFC Wimbledon1

Chelsea 2-1 AFC Wimbledon: Hosts progress in Carabao Cup

By Alex HowellBBC Sport at Stamford Bridge

From the section League Cup

Madueke scores penalty
Noni Madueke scored his second goal since joining Chelsea in January

Chelsea had to come from behind to beat League Two AFC Wimbledon in the Carabao Cup at Stamford Bridge.

The visitors started brightly and took the lead through a penalty in the 18th minute.

Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez jumped into Harry Pell while trying to punch away a free-kick, and James Tilley made no mistake as he struck the ball powerfully down the centre of Sanchez's goal.

It was also a penalty which brought Chelsea level on the stroke of half-time.

Noni Madueke was brought down by Alex Pearce and the winger dusted himself down to confidently send Alex Bass the wrong way.

Chelsea, who if they complete the signing of Manchester City's Cole Palmer will have taken their spending in this transfer window into the region of £400m, had to bring on some of their big names from the bench.

And it was £105m midfielder Enzo Fernandez who completed the turnaround when he picked up on Alex Bass' poor clearance to fire in from outside the area.

Chelsea made to work to reach next round

Johnnie Jackson's side were not overawed by their trip to Stamford Bridge.

There are 63 places between the two sides but Wimbledon were able to cause Chelsea problems with their set-pieces and organised long balls.

After taking the lead, Wimbledon didn't just sit back. It took a Levi Colwill interception to stop forward Josh Davison going through on goal during a Wimbledon counter-attack.

When Chelsea did draw level, it was no surprise it came via Madueke, who had been the Blues' brightest attacking outlet.

Mauricio Pochettino was far from happy with his team's performance, though, and went down the tunnel a couple of minutes before the first half finished.

Ali Al Hamadi, introduced in the second half, had a shot blocked by Axel Disasi after some good work on the edge of the box.

Chelsea then brought on Malo Gusto and Fernandez as they looked to avoid a cup upset.

Fernandez had an effort from around 30 yards out saved before he picked up on Bass' deflected clearance to put Chelsea into the third round with his first goal for the club.

It could have been more comfortable for Chelsea but captain for the night Conor Gallagher fired over from inside the area in added time.

Line-ups

Chelsea

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Sánchez
  • 48Humphreys
  • 2Disasi
  • 26ColwillSubstituted forGustoat 65'minutes
  • 3Cucurella
  • 23Gallagher
  • 16Ugochukwu
  • 11MaduekeSubstituted forCaicedoat 81'minutes
  • 29MaatsenBooked at 88mins
  • 43da Silva MoreiraSubstituted forJacksonat 45'minutes
  • 37BurstowSubstituted forFernándezat 65'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Thiago Silva
  • 8Fernández
  • 15Jackson
  • 21Chilwell
  • 25Caicedo
  • 27Gusto
  • 28Petrovic
  • 47Bergström
  • 53Samuels-Smith

Wimbledon

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 12Bass
  • 33Ogundere
  • 31Lewis
  • 15PearceBooked at 47minsSubstituted forBrownat 56'minutes
  • 6Johnson
  • 7TilleySubstituted forMcLeanat 89'minutes
  • 27Williams
  • 16Ball
  • 11NeufvilleSubstituted forSasuat 78'minutes
  • 8PellBooked at 51minsSubstituted forBugielat 78'minutes
  • 9DavisonSubstituted forAl Hamadiat 56'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Tzanev
  • 3Brown
  • 10Al Hamadi
  • 17McLean
  • 18Bugiel
  • 21Lock
  • 25Sutcliffe
  • 29Sasu
  • 32Jennings
Referee:
Tony Harrington
Attendance:
37,794

Match Stats

Home TeamChelseaAway TeamWimbledon
Possession
Home84%
Away16%
Shots
Home23
Away10
Shots on Target
Home9
Away2
Corners
Home10
Away6
Fouls
Home7
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Chelsea 2, AFC Wimbledon 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Chelsea 2, AFC Wimbledon 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Enzo Fernández (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ian Maatsen following a fast break.

  4. Post update

    Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by Axel Disasi.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ali Al Hamadi (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Morgan Williams (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ali Al Hamadi.

  7. Post update

    Hand ball by Ryan McLean (AFC Wimbledon).

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Conor Gallagher (Chelsea) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Marc Cucurella.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Lee Brown.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ali Al Hamadi (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Omar Bugiel.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, AFC Wimbledon. Ryan McLean replaces James Tilley.

  12. Post update

    Enzo Fernández (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Morgan Williams (AFC Wimbledon).

  14. Booking

    Ian Maatsen (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Ian Maatsen (Chelsea).

  16. Post update

    Ali Al Hamadi (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Alex Bass.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Enzo Fernández (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Nicolas Jackson.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Axel Disasi (Chelsea) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Enzo Fernández with a cross.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Alex Bass.

Comments

Join the conversation

120 comments

  • Comment posted by Far from the madding crowd, today at 22:05

    Well done Wimbledon from a Chelsea fan. Remember those great games against you with fondness in the 80s and 90s

    • Reply posted by chelsea70, today at 22:19

      chelsea70 replied:
      Yes well done and hold your heads up high.., good side now with Johnnie at the helm, onwards to hopefully promotion

  • Comment posted by dom smith , today at 22:02

    Well done Wimbledon you did you team and fans proud

  • Comment posted by simon, today at 22:13

    Took Enzo Fernandez a long time to score a goal for Chelsea. Pleased he has got that first goal. Hope he gets many more now!

    • Reply posted by erik nil points, today at 22:17

      erik nil points replied:
      Next one will be due in March. All due to amortisation.

  • Comment posted by Blue Andy, today at 22:12

    The Poch machine rolls on. The haters will hate but the Chelsea kids keep doing it. Three points against Forest and we'll go into the international break in great shape.

    • Reply posted by For-1975, today at 22:28

      For-1975 replied:
      Well you didn’t manage 3 points against us last year over 2 games 😉

  • Comment posted by HarryJsAllstar, today at 22:17

    Chelsea did not play well, especially first half - too much possession, with too little impact, and well played Wimbledon. However, through to the next round, which is all that really matters.

  • Comment posted by lawman, today at 22:25

    Food for thought.
    Wimbledon total wage bill for 2023 is
    £2,578,160 per year
    £49,580 per week
    The highest earning player in the squad is Paris Maghoma earning £7,800 per week.
    Er, Caicedo is on an alleged £150,000 a week, £600,000 a month 7.2 million a year.
    That’s just 1 Chelsea player..
    But still Wimbledon hanged on until the 72min.
    It’s not all about money.
    Having guts helps.
    Unlucky Wimbledon.

    • Reply posted by Sleepy Soraya, today at 22:27

      Sleepy Soraya replied:
      Can I just have the food, please?

  • Comment posted by Joe, today at 22:13

    Bit different from 30 odd years ago when both teams were in the top flight

    • Reply posted by Howardthe_duck, today at 22:24

      Howardthe_duck replied:
      Technically that's the MK Dons that were up there

  • Comment posted by Maxiemilliano, today at 22:12

    Survive scare? BBC eeeeeh

  • Comment posted by The Golden Ratio, today at 22:07

    84% of possession but that doesn’t tell how hard The Dons made it for Chelsea. Good effort Wimbledon, Job done Chelsea. But they still need goals. Two young forwards / wide forward now in Jackson and Cole. A lot rest on young shoulders.

  • Comment posted by Liquidator, today at 22:14

    Survive????????????????????????????
    84% possession and 23 shots.

    Are you having a laugh !!!!

    • Reply posted by chelsea70, today at 22:18

      chelsea70 replied:
      84% possession and 23 shots don’t win you anything does it

  • Comment posted by Alba, today at 22:16

    Never mind Chelsea, Scotland's shame, The Rangers FC 2012 got hammered 5-1 tonight.

    Hahahaha

    • Reply posted by Joe, today at 22:18

      Joe replied:
      Not a surprise when you consider Glasgow Warriors are the biggest team in that city as they weren't formed due to politics and religion like the two sectarian twins were

  • Comment posted by Mate, today at 22:04

    Anybody seen Spurs????

    • Reply posted by erik nil points, today at 22:12

      erik nil points replied:
      Were they not at Stamford Bridge?
      Or was there not enough room for them due to amount of chelski players.

  • Comment posted by Mate, today at 22:22

    Cover your eyes spurs fans, the 3rd round draw is coming up, cover your eyes on Friday too for that draw.

  • Comment posted by Bluefrom1964, today at 22:04

    This result doesn't bode well for the rest of the season.

    • Reply posted by erik nil points, today at 22:16

      erik nil points replied:
      Would have been better for Chelski to lose so they could concentrate on finishing midtable in the League.

  • Comment posted by SAW, today at 22:04

    Unlucky real Dons.

    • Reply posted by erik nil points, today at 22:13

      erik nil points replied:
      Very unlucky against plastic club

  • Comment posted by stewartisolated20, today at 22:04

    I'm glad I didn't spend good money for watching that...the crowd should get their hard earned money back....

    • Reply posted by erik nil points, today at 22:19

      erik nil points replied:
      It'll take 9yrs due to amortisation.

  • Comment posted by Neil, today at 22:04

    Need to be MUCH more clinical.
    Had more possession than Blackburn did - look how they turned that into a goal advantage. Chelsea still can’t translate dominance into goals and will be vulnerable until they do.

    • Reply posted by erik nil points, today at 22:14

      erik nil points replied:
      It'll all click into place in about 8 or 9 years time. It's all taking place under amortisation, so that takes time.

  • Comment posted by brendan, today at 22:02

    Before tonight, I think it was 25 years ago these sides last met in a League Cup game. Wimbledon continue to head in the right direction.

    • Reply posted by Neil, today at 22:05

      Neil replied:
      AFC Wimbledon were only formed 21 years ago…

  • Comment posted by Tailender, today at 22:33

    Get your cheque book out Todd Boehly!

    • Reply posted by erik nil points, today at 22:37

      erik nil points replied:
      He's getting ready for several hundred million pound raid on Blackburn goalscorers. Should help with goalscoring.

  • Comment posted by ummagumma, today at 22:32

    Hmmm still a work in progress. Shame Mbappe didn’t ….

