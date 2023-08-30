Close menu
EFL Cup - Second Round South
ChelseaChelsea0WimbledonAFC Wimbledon0

Chelsea v AFC Wimbledon

League Cup

Line-ups

Chelsea

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Sánchez
  • 48Humphreys
  • 2Disasi
  • 26Colwill
  • 3Cucurella
  • 23Gallagher
  • 16Ugochukwu
  • 11Madueke
  • 29Maatsen
  • 43da Silva Moreira
  • 37Burstow

Substitutes

  • 6Thiago Silva
  • 8Fernández
  • 15Jackson
  • 21Chilwell
  • 25Caicedo
  • 27Gusto
  • 28Petrovic
  • 47Bergström
  • 53Samuels-Smith

Wimbledon

Formation 4-5-1

  • 12Bass
  • 33Ogundere
  • 31Lewis
  • 15Pearce
  • 6Johnson
  • 7Tilley
  • 16Ball
  • 8Pell
  • 27Williams
  • 11Neufville
  • 9Davison

Substitutes

  • 1Tzanev
  • 3Brown
  • 10Al Hamadi
  • 18Bugiel
  • 21Lock
  • 25Sutcliffe
  • 29Sasu
  • 32Jennings
Referee:
Tony Harrington

Match Stats

Home TeamChelseaAway TeamWimbledon
Possession
Home80%
Away20%
Shots
Home0
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  2. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Joe Lewis (AFC Wimbledon).

  3. Post update

    Foul by Axel Disasi (Chelsea).

  4. Post update

    Josh Davison (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Bashir Humphreys (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Josh Neufville (AFC Wimbledon).

  7. Post update

    Levi Colwill (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Harry Pell (AFC Wimbledon).

  9. Post update

    Offside, Chelsea. Levi Colwill tries a through ball, but Diego Moreira is caught offside.

  10. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  11. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

