Match ends, Harrogate Town 0, Blackburn Rovers 8.
Blackburn Rovers recorded the biggest away win in their 148-year history as they thrashed League Two Harrogate Town 8-0 in the second round of the Carabao Cup.
Jake Garrett and Sam Gallagher each scored in the space of three first-half minutes to put the Championship side in a commanding position inside a quarter of an hour.
John Buckley got Rovers' third from six yards out before Dilan Markanday scored the fourth in first-half stoppage time.
Buckley scored his second from the penalty spot soon after the restart and Zak Gilsenan converted a free-kick, before goals on their senior debuts for teenagers Thomas Bloxham and James Edmondson completed the rout.
Rovers last scored eight goals in a game in their previous record away win when they were 8-2 winners at West Ham in the old First Division on Boxing Day in 1963.
The result was the biggest win for Rovers in any game since a 7-0 win over Nottingham Forest at Ewood Park in November 1995 when Alan Shearer scored a hat-trick for the then-reigning Premier League champions.
Twenty-year-old striker Garrett, who got his first Rovers goal in the last round, provided a ruthless left-footed finish low into the opposite corner after Gallagher had turned a loose pass into his path.
Soon after Buckley's lofted ball over the back line released Gallagher who took a touch before slotting into the bottom corner.
A full throttle opening quarter also saw Town's Jack Muldoon have a one-on-one effort well saved before Rovers' Markanday had a shot from 12 yards turned around the post after the hosts had been caught in possession.
Gallagher put Andrew Moran through and the Brighton loanee reached the by-line before turning the ball into Buckley's path to make it 3-0 as Rovers looked imperious.
Muldoon flashed an effort wide of the Rovers goal six minutes before the break after some sloppy Blackburn play, but Rovers kept up the pressure as Markanday's low right-footed effort from the edge of the box crept into the far corner after some good build-up play.
Gilsenan came close soon after the restart before Buckley converted from the spot after Sondre Tronstad was brought down in the box.
Gilsanen sublimely curled a free-kick around the wall for the sixth midway through the second half and 18-year-old Bloxham drove into the box five minutes later and finished low into the corner.
It got worse for Harrogate when 17-year-old Edmondson ran in on goal after some superb one-touch passing before he slotted home Blackburn's eighth with 15 minutes still remaining.
But Harrogate keeper Mark Oxley prevented Blackburn notching double figures as he did well to save from Gilsanen and Edmondson in the closing stages.
Line-ups
Harrogate
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Oxley
- 20Ramsay
- 5Smith
- 6Burrell
- 30Gibson
- 25HorburySubstituted forArmstrongat 45'minutes
- 17Sutton
- 7Thomson
- 10DalySubstituted forO'Connorat 45'minutes
- 9OdohSubstituted forFolarinat 45'minutes
- 18MuldoonSubstituted forDalyat 61'minutes
Substitutes
- 11Daly
- 12Folarin
- 13Thomas
- 15O'Connor
- 16McDonald
- 23Foulds
- 29Armstrong
- 37O'Boyle
Blackburn
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 12Wahlstedt
- 15GambleSubstituted forAtchesonat 80'minutes
- 5HyamSubstituted forCarterat 45'minutes
- 16S Wharton
- 3PickeringSubstituted forGilsenanat 45'minutes
- 6Tronstad
- 30GarrettBooked at 22mins
- 18Markanday
- 21Buckley
- 24MoranSubstituted forEdmondsonat 63'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 9GallagherSubstituted forBloxhamat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Brittain
- 8Szmodics
- 17Carter
- 22Gilsenan
- 31Atcheson
- 34Hilton
- 36Edmondson
- 37Bloxham
- 40Doherty
- Referee:
- Will Finnie
- Attendance:
- 2,653
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home29%
- Away71%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away27
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away10
- Corners
- Home2
- Away10
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away8
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Harrogate Town 0, Blackburn Rovers 8.
Booking
James Edmondson (Blackburn Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by James Edmondson (Blackburn Rovers).
Post update
Levi Sutton (Harrogate Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Thomas Bloxham (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dilan Markanday.
Post update
Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Will Smith.
Post update
Foul by Jake Garrett (Blackburn Rovers).
Post update
Liam Gibson (Harrogate Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jake Garrett (Blackburn Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Thomas Bloxham.
Post update
Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Liam Gibson.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jake Garrett (Blackburn Rovers) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dilan Markanday.
Post update
Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Kayne Ramsay.
Post update
Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Mark Oxley.
Post update
Attempt saved. James Edmondson (Blackburn Rovers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Thomas Bloxham with a through ball.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Dilan Markanday (Blackburn Rovers) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jake Garrett.
Post update
John Buckley (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Kayne Ramsay (Harrogate Town).
Post update
Foul by Jake Garrett (Blackburn Rovers).
Post update
Kayne Ramsay (Harrogate Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
