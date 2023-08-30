Last updated on .From the section League Cup

Blackburn academy product Jake Garrett's two senior goals have both come in this season's Carabao Cup

Blackburn Rovers recorded the biggest away win in their 148-year history as they thrashed League Two Harrogate Town 8-0 in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

Jake Garrett and Sam Gallagher each scored in the space of three first-half minutes to put the Championship side in a commanding position inside a quarter of an hour.

John Buckley got Rovers' third from six yards out before Dilan Markanday scored the fourth in first-half stoppage time.

Buckley scored his second from the penalty spot soon after the restart and Zak Gilsenan converted a free-kick, before goals on their senior debuts for teenagers Thomas Bloxham and James Edmondson completed the rout.

Rovers last scored eight goals in a game in their previous record away win when they were 8-2 winners at West Ham in the old First Division on Boxing Day in 1963.

The result was the biggest win for Rovers in any game since a 7-0 win over Nottingham Forest at Ewood Park in November 1995 when Alan Shearer scored a hat-trick for the then-reigning Premier League champions.

Twenty-year-old striker Garrett, who got his first Rovers goal in the last round, provided a ruthless left-footed finish low into the opposite corner after Gallagher had turned a loose pass into his path.

Soon after Buckley's lofted ball over the back line released Gallagher who took a touch before slotting into the bottom corner.

A full throttle opening quarter also saw Town's Jack Muldoon have a one-on-one effort well saved before Rovers' Markanday had a shot from 12 yards turned around the post after the hosts had been caught in possession.

Zak Gilsenan's curling free-kick made it 6-0 to Rovers

Gallagher put Andrew Moran through and the Brighton loanee reached the by-line before turning the ball into Buckley's path to make it 3-0 as Rovers looked imperious.

Muldoon flashed an effort wide of the Rovers goal six minutes before the break after some sloppy Blackburn play, but Rovers kept up the pressure as Markanday's low right-footed effort from the edge of the box crept into the far corner after some good build-up play.

Gilsenan came close soon after the restart before Buckley converted from the spot after Sondre Tronstad was brought down in the box.

Gilsanen sublimely curled a free-kick around the wall for the sixth midway through the second half and 18-year-old Bloxham drove into the box five minutes later and finished low into the corner.

It got worse for Harrogate when 17-year-old Edmondson ran in on goal after some superb one-touch passing before he slotted home Blackburn's eighth with 15 minutes still remaining.

But Harrogate keeper Mark Oxley prevented Blackburn notching double figures as he did well to save from Gilsanen and Edmondson in the closing stages.