EFL Cup - Second Round North
HarrogateHarrogate Town0BlackburnBlackburn Rovers8

Harrogate Town 0-8 Blackburn: Rovers get biggest away win in 148-year history

Last updated on .From the section League Cup

Jake Garrett celebrates scoring Blackburn's opening goal at Harrogate Town
Blackburn academy product Jake Garrett's two senior goals have both come in this season's Carabao Cup

Blackburn Rovers recorded the biggest away win in their 148-year history as they thrashed League Two Harrogate Town 8-0 in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

Jake Garrett and Sam Gallagher each scored in the space of three first-half minutes to put the Championship side in a commanding position inside a quarter of an hour.

John Buckley got Rovers' third from six yards out before Dilan Markanday scored the fourth in first-half stoppage time.

Buckley scored his second from the penalty spot soon after the restart and Zak Gilsenan converted a free-kick, before goals on their senior debuts for teenagers Thomas Bloxham and James Edmondson completed the rout.

Rovers last scored eight goals in a game in their previous record away win when they were 8-2 winners at West Ham in the old First Division on Boxing Day in 1963.

The result was the biggest win for Rovers in any game since a 7-0 win over Nottingham Forest at Ewood Park in November 1995 when Alan Shearer scored a hat-trick for the then-reigning Premier League champions.

Twenty-year-old striker Garrett, who got his first Rovers goal in the last round, provided a ruthless left-footed finish low into the opposite corner after Gallagher had turned a loose pass into his path.

Soon after Buckley's lofted ball over the back line released Gallagher who took a touch before slotting into the bottom corner.

A full throttle opening quarter also saw Town's Jack Muldoon have a one-on-one effort well saved before Rovers' Markanday had a shot from 12 yards turned around the post after the hosts had been caught in possession.

Zak Gilsenan's curling free-kick
Zak Gilsenan's curling free-kick made it 6-0 to Rovers

Gallagher put Andrew Moran through and the Brighton loanee reached the by-line before turning the ball into Buckley's path to make it 3-0 as Rovers looked imperious.

Muldoon flashed an effort wide of the Rovers goal six minutes before the break after some sloppy Blackburn play, but Rovers kept up the pressure as Markanday's low right-footed effort from the edge of the box crept into the far corner after some good build-up play.

Gilsenan came close soon after the restart before Buckley converted from the spot after Sondre Tronstad was brought down in the box.

Gilsanen sublimely curled a free-kick around the wall for the sixth midway through the second half and 18-year-old Bloxham drove into the box five minutes later and finished low into the corner.

It got worse for Harrogate when 17-year-old Edmondson ran in on goal after some superb one-touch passing before he slotted home Blackburn's eighth with 15 minutes still remaining.

But Harrogate keeper Mark Oxley prevented Blackburn notching double figures as he did well to save from Gilsanen and Edmondson in the closing stages.

Line-ups

Harrogate

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Oxley
  • 20Ramsay
  • 5Smith
  • 6Burrell
  • 30Gibson
  • 25HorburySubstituted forArmstrongat 45'minutes
  • 17Sutton
  • 7Thomson
  • 10DalySubstituted forO'Connorat 45'minutes
  • 9OdohSubstituted forFolarinat 45'minutes
  • 18MuldoonSubstituted forDalyat 61'minutes

Substitutes

  • 11Daly
  • 12Folarin
  • 13Thomas
  • 15O'Connor
  • 16McDonald
  • 23Foulds
  • 29Armstrong
  • 37O'Boyle

Blackburn

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 12Wahlstedt
  • 15GambleSubstituted forAtchesonat 80'minutes
  • 5HyamSubstituted forCarterat 45'minutes
  • 16S Wharton
  • 3PickeringSubstituted forGilsenanat 45'minutes
  • 6Tronstad
  • 30GarrettBooked at 22mins
  • 18Markanday
  • 21Buckley
  • 24MoranSubstituted forEdmondsonat 63'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 9GallagherSubstituted forBloxhamat 62'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Brittain
  • 8Szmodics
  • 17Carter
  • 22Gilsenan
  • 31Atcheson
  • 34Hilton
  • 36Edmondson
  • 37Bloxham
  • 40Doherty
Referee:
Will Finnie
Attendance:
2,653

Match Stats

Home TeamHarrogateAway TeamBlackburn
Possession
Home29%
Away71%
Shots
Home2
Away27
Shots on Target
Home1
Away10
Corners
Home2
Away10
Fouls
Home10
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Harrogate Town 0, Blackburn Rovers 8.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Harrogate Town 0, Blackburn Rovers 8.

  3. Booking

    James Edmondson (Blackburn Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Foul by James Edmondson (Blackburn Rovers).

  5. Post update

    Levi Sutton (Harrogate Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Thomas Bloxham (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dilan Markanday.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Will Smith.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Jake Garrett (Blackburn Rovers).

  9. Post update

    Liam Gibson (Harrogate Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jake Garrett (Blackburn Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Thomas Bloxham.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Liam Gibson.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jake Garrett (Blackburn Rovers) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dilan Markanday.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Kayne Ramsay.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Mark Oxley.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. James Edmondson (Blackburn Rovers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Thomas Bloxham with a through ball.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Dilan Markanday (Blackburn Rovers) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jake Garrett.

  17. Post update

    John Buckley (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Kayne Ramsay (Harrogate Town).

  19. Post update

    Foul by Jake Garrett (Blackburn Rovers).

  20. Post update

    Kayne Ramsay (Harrogate Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

Comments

Join the conversation

26 comments

  • Comment posted by NeverTrustaTory, today at 22:13

    Harrogate looked ok until they got on the pitch 😉

  • Comment posted by da, today at 22:08

    I always feel sorry for fans of any team that loses 8-0.
    Just one goal for your team & you can pretend you're Gordon Ottershaw.
    I've only ever been able to do it once but that was after a win.

  • Comment posted by Fred Quimby, today at 22:05

    Bad day at the office for Harrogate Town. Well done the Blackburn Rovers teenagers.

  • Comment posted by Seymoure Busch, today at 21:58

    Rubbish, my nan would have scored 9 by half time!

  • Comment posted by Ziltoid, today at 21:58

    Buckley got a kick up the arse from the gaffer before the match and has responded exactly as you'd hope. Great to see so many of the academy lads getting goals, makes you well proud!

  • Comment posted by Henry Diablo, today at 21:57

    Don't worry you Harrogate fans. Rovers beat the 'Boro 9-0 a lot of years ago. Where there's hope........

  • Comment posted by all together, today at 21:57

    poor harrogate big gulf in the sides

  • Comment posted by SpringNow, today at 21:55

    Woah!

  • Comment posted by ooja nika bolokov, today at 21:54

    Didn't knew Blackburn had a rugby team

  • Comment posted by Baron of Brierdene, today at 21:54

    Ouch!

  • Comment posted by DanGorman, today at 21:51

    10 SOT and 8 goals. Harrogate need a new GK! Horrible

    • Reply posted by Ajaz, today at 22:01

      Ajaz replied:
      Actually, they had 19 shots on goal - if you get the stats from a proper site

  • Comment posted by groenemeyer, today at 21:49

    Harrogate eight Blackburn!

  • Comment posted by stuey, today at 21:48

    Goals galore

  • Comment posted by allan7554, today at 21:48

    Er, settle down you horse fiddlers it was only HTFC

    • Reply posted by Ajaz, today at 21:52

      Ajaz replied:
      The horse fiddlers were playing away against Nottingham Forest

  • Comment posted by BBCcustomerservices, today at 21:47

    You've got to feel for Harrog8

    • Reply posted by Ajaz, today at 21:58

      Ajaz replied:
      If I could give you a medal 🏅 for that , I would👍

  • Comment posted by frankie, today at 21:46

    On the plus side Harrogate did force a couple of corners I see

  • Comment posted by brendan, today at 21:45

    Probably looks worse on paper than it actually was.

    • Reply posted by Ajaz, today at 21:58

      Ajaz replied:
      Rovers had NINETEEN shots on goal!

  • Comment posted by nick, today at 21:43

    Keeping hold of Tomasson maybe the next problem I fear.. great result. #COYB.
    NICK H.

  • Comment posted by md, today at 21:42

    I can't believe they scored 8 goals!

