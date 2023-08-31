Last updated on .From the section Republic of Ireland

Aaron Connolly earns his first call-up since October 2021 after scoring three goals in four substitute appearances for Hull this season

Shane Duffy and Aaron Connolly will return to the Republic of Ireland squad for the Euro 2024 qualifiers against France and the Netherlands.

Norwich City centre-back Duffy, 31, is included for the first time in a year while Hull City forward Connolly, 23, was last selected in October 2021.

Chiedozie Ogbene, Festy Ebosele, Ryan Manning, Enda Stevens and Will Keane also return.

Stephen Kenny's side take on France in Paris on 7 September.

They will then welcome the Netherlands to Dublin's Aviva Stadium for the second match of the double-header three days later.

The Republic are third in Group B with three points from as many games, having followed up defeats by France and Greece with a 3-0 win over Gibraltar. The Netherlands are fourth with three points but have played one game fewer.

Luton forward Ogbene, 26, is recalled having missed the Greece and Gibraltar games in June with injury, while uncapped 21-year-old Ebosele earns his first call-up since June 2022 after impressing for Udinese in Serie A.

While seven players have returned, Tottenham striker Troy Parrott, currently on loan at Eredivisie side Excelsior, and Cardiff winger Callum O'Dowda have been left out.

Mark Sykes (Bristol City), Liam Scales (Celtic) and Jack Taylor (Peterborough) also miss out having been included in Kenny's previous squad.

Kenny is without Everton defender Seamus Coleman (knee), Celtic's Mikey Johnston (back) and Burnley's Michael Obafemi (hamstring) because of injury.

Wolves defender Matt Doherty is suspended for the France game after being sent off against Greece, but will be available to face the Dutch.

James McClean, 34, is retained after dropping down the English Football League ladder to join League Two's Wrexham from Wigan.

Republic of Ireland squad:

Goalkeepers: Gavin Bazunu (Southampton), Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Mark Travers (Stoke City, on loan from AFC Bournemouth).

Defenders: Matt Doherty* (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Festy Ebosele (Udinese), Enda Stevens (Stoke City), Ryan Manning (Southampton), James McClean (Wrexham), Shane Duffy (Norwich City), John Egan (Sheffield United), Nathan Collins (Brentford), Dara O'Shea (Burnley), Darragh Lenihan (Middlesbrough).

Midfielders: Josh Cullen (Burnley), Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion), Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle United), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Will Smallbone (Southampton), Jason Knight (Bristol City), Jamie McGrath (Aberdeen).

Forwards: Adam Idah (Norwich City), Will Keane (Preston North End), Evan Ferguson (Brighton and Hove Albion), Aaron Connolly (Hull City), Chiedozie Ogbene (Luton Town).

*Suspended for match vs France