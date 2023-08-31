Last updated on .From the section Republic of Ireland

Aaron Connolly has earned his first call-up since October 2021 after an impressive start to the season with Hull

Shane Duffy and Aaron Connolly have been recalled to the Republic of Ireland squad for their upcoming Euro 2024 qualifier double-header.

Norwich City centre-back Duffy returns for the first time in a year while Hull City forward Connolly was last included in October 2021.

Chiedozie Ogbene, Festy Ebosele, Ryan Manning, Enda Stevens and Will Keane also return.

Stephen Kenney's men take on France in Paris on 7 September.

They will then welcome the Netherlands to Dublin's Aviva Stadium for the second of the double-header three days later.

While seven players have returned, Tottenham striker Troy Parrott, currently on loan at Eredivisie side Excelsior, and Cardiff winger Callum O'Dowda have been left out.

Mark Sykes, Liam Scales and Jack Taylor also miss out having been included in Kenny's previous squad.

Kenny is also without Everton defender Seamus Coleman (knee), Celtic's Mikey Johnston (back) and Burnley's Michael Obafemi (hamstring) because of injury.

Wolves defender Matt Doherty is suspended for the France game after being sent off against Greece, but will be available to face the Dutch.

Republic of Ireland squad:

Goalkeepers: Gavin Bazunu (Southampton), Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Mark Travers (Stoke City, on loan from AFC Bournemouth).

Defenders: Matt Doherty* (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Festy Ebosele (Udinese), Enda Stevens (Stoke City), Ryan Manning (Southampton), James McClean (Wrexham), Shane Duffy (Norwich City), John Egan (Sheffield United), Nathan Collins (Brentford), Dara O'Shea (Burnley), Darragh Lenihan (Middlesbrough)

Midfielders: Josh Cullen (Burnley), Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion), Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle United), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Will Smallbone (Southampton), Jason Knight (Bristol City), Jamie McGrath (Aberdeen).

Forwards: Adam Idah (Norwich City), Will Keane (Preston North End), Evan Ferguson (Brighton and Hove Albion), Aaron Connolly (Hull City), Chiedozie Ogbene (Luton Town).