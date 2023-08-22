Last updated on .From the section Leeds United

Wilfried Gnonto featured for Leeds in their Championship opener against Cardiff but has refused to play for the club since

Wilfried Gnonto has returned to first-team training at Leeds United after he submitted a transfer request last week.

Winger Gnonto has missed the last three games after refusing to play amid interest from Everton and the club opened disciplinary proceedings.

Boss Daniel Farke had said on Thursday the Italy international was training away from the main group of players.

But the 19-year-old has returned to the fold after talks with head coach Farke and chief executive Angus Kinnear.

Everton have been trying to sign Gnonto during the transfer window but have had two bids rejected by the West Yorkshire club.

Leeds visit Ipswich in the Championship on Saturday and it remains to be seen whether Gnonto will be in contention for selection.

On Monday, Leeds condemned a racist comment posted on social media aimed at Gnonto.