Alexis Mac Allister: Liverpool midfielder's red card against Bournemouth is overturned
Last updated on .From the section Liverpool
Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister's red card in Saturday's 3-1 Premier League win over Bournemouth has been overturned following a successful appeal.
More to follow.
