Alexis Mac Allister: Liverpool midfielder's red card against Bournemouth is overturned

Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister's red card in Saturday's 3-1 Premier League win over Bournemouth has been overturned following a successful appeal.

More to follow.

