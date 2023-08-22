Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Mason Mount has been capped 36 times by England and scored five goals

Manchester United midfielder Mason Mount is set to miss the club's next two Premier league matches with injury.

The Red Devils said Mount is expected to be out external-link until after the international break because of a "small complaint" sustained in last weekend's 2-0 defeat by Tottenham.

Mount joined United from Chelsea in June in a deal worth an initial £55m.

Erik ten Hag's side will host Nottingham Forest on Saturday before travelling to Arsenal on 3 September.

England international Mount, 24, is also a doubt for the Euro 2024 qualifier against Ukraine on 9 September.

Mount was given a starting place for United's opening two Premier League games by Ten Hag but has struggled to make an impact.

He was substituted after 68 minutes of United's 1-0 win over Wolves on the opening day and replaced by Christian Eriksen.

The midfielder was also withdrawn for Facundo Pellistri with five minutes remaining of United's match at the Tottenham Stadium last Saturday.