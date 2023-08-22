Close menu

Konstantinos Mavropanos: West Ham sign ex-Arsenal defender from Stuttgart

Last updated on .From the section West Ham

Konstantinos Mavropanos signing his contract
Versatile defender Konstantinos Mavropanos can play at centre-back or right-back

West Ham United have completed the signing of Greece defender Konstantinos Mavropanos from Stuttgart for an undisclosed fee.

Mavropanos, 25, has signed a five-year contract with the Hammers and has taken the number 15 shirt.

He was signed by Arsenal in January 2018 but only made seven Premier League appearances before being loaned out.

"I'm really looking forward to the next step in my career," he said. "I will give everything for the shirt.

"I am really happy and excited to be here, and to be back in the Premier League."

Mavropanos, who has been capped 19 times by Greece, becomes West Ham's third signing of the summer after midfielders James Ward-Prowse and Edson Alvarez arrived from Southampton and Ajax respectively.

He played 34 times for Stuttgart in all competitions last season as the German side narrowly avoided relegation, and made 89 appearances for them overall, scoring eight goals.

Mavropanos had joined the Bundesliga club from Arsenal on a season-long loan in July 2020, which was extended for a second season, before the move was subsequently made permanent.

Hammers boss David Moyes backed Mavropanos to provide competition to the club's existing defenders.

"I'm pleased to welcome Konstantinos to West Ham," said the 60-year-old Scot.

"We've been looking to add to our centre-half options this summer, so it's good we've been able to bring in an international defender of his ability.

"We're really looking forward to integrating him into the group."

West Ham, who had struggled to bring in reinforcements following the sale of midfielder Declan Rice to Arsenal, have now added Ward-Prowse, Alvarez and Mavropanos to their ranks in the last fortnight.

The Hammers had been interested in signing Harry Maguire from Manchester United but the move fell through.

The England defender, 30, looked set to join after a £30m fee was agreed between the clubs but he wanted to fight for his place at Old Trafford.

Comments

Join the conversation

148 comments

  • Comment posted by HillmanHunter, today at 19:01

    Between this fella and James Ward Prowse, the club shop will make a fortune printing shirts. Next up Katarina Johnson-Thompson

  • Comment posted by Glen Brighton, today at 18:33

    West Ham signing a 25 year old international centre back who most Germans consider one of the best in their league? For £20m?

    Keep it quiet…. Some great business being done under the radar.

    • Reply posted by monthly-flow, today at 18:41

      monthly-flow replied:
      How many Germans did you survey?

  • Comment posted by Inastate, today at 19:03

    West ham needed a bit of luck in the transfer market after selling Rice, and they got very lucky that Maguire deal didn't go through.

    • Reply posted by Lee, today at 19:34

      Lee replied:
      Dunno if you’re joking or not but they really did, maguire is an absolute donkey. Dodged a bullet there. A delusional and arrogant slab head of a bullet man still thinks he’s good 😂

  • Comment posted by Emmanuel, today at 18:31

    Better defender than harry maguire

    • Reply posted by So dew, today at 18:39

      So dew replied:
      So is my Nan.

  • Comment posted by Jumbo Newark , today at 18:51

    Seen him in the Bundesliga frequently and he is a very good player. Has pace, can read the game, good in the air. Look forward to seeing him soon. West Ham are certainly running rings around Chelsea both on and off the field

  • Comment posted by Seymour 80085, today at 18:21

    7 games in 4 years at arsenal, that’s almost 2 games a season! Would put DLC to shame

    • Reply posted by N11PSer, today at 18:23

      N11PSer replied:
      That's what I thought. Gets cards and own goals too. Think this is just another bench warmer. DM doesn't use all 5 subs but 3 mainly around 70 - 75 mins

  • Comment posted by Adam West, today at 19:04

    Some clubs don't have Sugar Daddies that can peel £100m off their wad and think nothing of it.
    Lost count of the crazy money players this division has sloshed money at that were absolute donkeys.
    Good luck to him.

    • Reply posted by Englands most successful club, today at 19:10

      Englands most successful club replied:
      If I was running the circus that is the PL, I'd limit all clubs to £50mil plus any funds from player sales per transfer window, and no buying more than 2 players who you intend to loan out as opposed to playing them.

  • Comment posted by GunnerBear, today at 18:56

    He is a decent player and has matured and improved significantly whilst out on loan and the transferred just as William Saliba did whilst out on loan. He had developed well.

    I expect him to perform well at West Ham. A shrewd signing.

  • Comment posted by richard dziedzic, today at 18:59

    never got a chance as a 20 year old at Arsenal.Half the comments on here are from the usual suspects who do not even support West Ham but love putting their 2 pennies worth in no matter the team.

    • Reply posted by Englands most successful club, today at 19:06

      Englands most successful club replied:
      That's the whole point of all HYSs, it would be a tad boring if it was just a handful of Hammers fans asking Who? If its to upsetting for you, then maybe stay away, just a thought.

  • Comment posted by rabbidrunner, today at 18:27

    Been a revelation since leaving Arsenal. Quick on his feet, strong in the air. Very promising signing

    • Reply posted by monthly-flow, today at 18:40

      monthly-flow replied:
      You watch stuttgart a lot then?

  • Comment posted by Gervaise Brook-Hampster, today at 19:15

    Shame he isn't a centaur forward but never mind.
    As always, I'll still Chiron the Hammers!

    • Reply posted by The video assistant referees assistant, today at 19:19

      The video assistant referees assistant replied:
      Frankly, I think you're a lyre.

  • Comment posted by Englands most successful club, today at 18:30

    Has anyone asked Chelsea if they want to throw a bid in?

  • Comment posted by qwerty, today at 18:45

    Plays CB and RB and scores bangers. Welcome

  • Comment posted by gagged and kippered, today at 19:00

    Not too sure how much West Ham paid for Mavropanos, whatever it is Chelsea will take him off West Ham’s hands if he turns out a dud, and West Ham will sell him for double.

    • Reply posted by Stevo60, today at 19:05

      Stevo60 replied:
      At least quadruple! ££££££££'s

  • Comment posted by Pablo, today at 18:53

    Was highly rated before going to Arsenal. Hopefully he improves further and realises his full potential.

  • Comment posted by RDW_SW, today at 19:18

    Good signing for west ham. He showed so much promise at Arsenal but unfortunately a bad injury stalled his career. Good to see him back in the PL.

  • Comment posted by asta, today at 18:54

    Very sensible acquisition.

  • Comment posted by glowkeeper, today at 18:59

    Everyone suggesting West Ham weren't having a good transfer windows are starting to look a bit silly.

    • Reply posted by Grecian Borracho, today at 19:06

      Grecian Borracho replied:
      At least he should know how to make a great kebab and hope Aguerd / Kehrer on their way out !

  • Comment posted by db, today at 18:55

    Good old Moyes , defender signed , when we are screaming out for a goal scoring centre forward .

    • Reply posted by Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery, today at 19:18

      Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery replied:
      Proven goalscorers at this level are hard to come by, and when you get one there's no guarantee ( Danny Ings ). Even Man Utd signing that young lad Hoiland is a bit of a punt at 60 odd million. Gems are just harder to come by ... Unless you're Brighton

  • Comment posted by Raymondo, today at 19:35

    He's young, he's an international, and he doesn't have his arms covered in tatoos. What's not to like?

