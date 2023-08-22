Last updated on .From the section West Ham

Versatile defender Konstantinos Mavropanos can play at centre-back or right-back

West Ham United have completed the signing of Greece defender Konstantinos Mavropanos from Stuttgart for an undisclosed fee.

Mavropanos, 25, has signed a five-year contract with the Hammers and has taken the number 15 shirt.

He was signed by Arsenal in January 2018 but only made seven Premier League appearances before being loaned out.

"I'm really looking forward to the next step in my career," he said. "I will give everything for the shirt.

"I am really happy and excited to be here, and to be back in the Premier League."

Mavropanos, who has been capped 19 times by Greece, becomes West Ham's third signing of the summer after midfielders James Ward-Prowse and Edson Alvarez arrived from Southampton and Ajax respectively.

He played 34 times for Stuttgart in all competitions last season as the German side narrowly avoided relegation, and made 89 appearances for them overall, scoring eight goals.

Mavropanos had joined the Bundesliga club from Arsenal on a season-long loan in July 2020, which was extended for a second season, before the move was subsequently made permanent.

Hammers boss David Moyes backed Mavropanos to provide competition to the club's existing defenders.

"I'm pleased to welcome Konstantinos to West Ham," said the 60-year-old Scot.

"We've been looking to add to our centre-half options this summer, so it's good we've been able to bring in an international defender of his ability.

"We're really looking forward to integrating him into the group."

West Ham, who had struggled to bring in reinforcements following the sale of midfielder Declan Rice to Arsenal, have now added Ward-Prowse, Alvarez and Mavropanos to their ranks in the last fortnight.

The Hammers had been interested in signing Harry Maguire from Manchester United but the move fell through.

The England defender, 30, looked set to join after a £30m fee was agreed between the clubs but he wanted to fight for his place at Old Trafford.