Konstantinos Mavropanos: West Ham sign ex-Arsenal defender from Stuttgart
West Ham United have completed the signing of Greece defender Konstantinos Mavropanos from Stuttgart for an undisclosed fee.
Mavropanos has signed a five-year contract with the Hammers and has taken the number 15 shirt.
The 25-year-old was at Arsenal between 2018 and 2022 where he made seven Premier League appearances.
"I'm really looking forward to the next step in my career," he said. "I will give everything for the shirt."
