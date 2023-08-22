Close menu

Konstantinos Mavropanos: West Ham sign ex-Arsenal defender from Stuttgart

Last updated on .From the section West Ham

West Ham United have completed the signing of Greece defender Konstantinos Mavropanos from Stuttgart for an undisclosed fee.

Mavropanos has signed a five-year contract with the Hammers and has taken the number 15 shirt.

The 25-year-old was at Arsenal between 2018 and 2022 where he made seven Premier League appearances.

"I'm really looking forward to the next step in my career," he said. "I will give everything for the shirt."

More to follow.

  • Comment posted by PEP, today at 18:27

    Always good to have options at the back that provide competition.

  • Comment posted by atheism is our only hope, today at 18:25

    Stuff this for breaking news; Macs had his red card overturned; the Mancs will be furious.

  • Comment posted by gagged and kippered, today at 18:22

    West Ham seems to of got their act together do we see a resurgence, seems maybe West Ham will become third best club in London, after Arsenal and Brentford, be good to have a challenge from them, however I think Brentford will again surprise Arsenal this season.

  • Comment posted by Seymour 80085, today at 18:21

    7 games in 4 years at arsenal, that’s almost 2 games a season! Would put DLC to shame

    • Reply posted by N11PSer, today at 18:23

      N11PSer replied:
      That's what I thought. Gets cards and own goals too. Think this is just another bench warmer. DM doesn't use all 5 subs but 3 mainly around 70 - 75 mins

  • Comment posted by N11PSer, today at 18:21

    4 years at Arsenal 7 starts... Who?

  • Comment posted by ali786, today at 18:19

    Good signing for the future. Young and talented.

    • Reply posted by N11PSer, today at 18:22

      N11PSer replied:
      We need Now this season up and running not another bench warmer

  • Comment posted by FootballIsGreatFansAreFickle, today at 18:18

    Who?

    • Reply posted by KRez, today at 18:22

      KRez replied:
      Konstantinos Mavropanos

