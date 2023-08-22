What a difference a few days makes. It was only on Friday that Rabbi Matondo spoke as a Rangers fringe player about his need to "keep grafting away". About how his chance would come. About how he had to be ready to take it.

The little Welshman had struggled with injuries since arriving at Ibrox from Schalke. And even when he had been fit, he hadn't particularly impressed.

His first 29 games for Rangers delivered precious little. So much so that his name wasn't even on the list submitted to Uefa for the Champions League qualifier with Servette.

But then, the day after he spoke about getting his chance, Matondo got 81 minutes against Morton in the Viaplay Cup. He did enough in that appearance to this time be on the manifest for the European play-off with PSV Eindhoven.

And he was the man Michael Beale turned to to inject a spark into an ailing Rangers against the Dutch. And the 22-year-old ignited the Scottish Premiership side in a coruscating cameo at Ibrox.

He was on the pitch for the final quarter of the contest but had more shots than any other Rangers player and more touches in the PSV box. And one of those brought his first Rangers goal with a finish that belied his lack of impact so far in Scotland.

"That's what Rabbi can do," captain Conor Goldson told TNT Sports afterwards. "He's a top player but still young, we need to push him to do that more regularly."

"I've only know him this season but he's a hell of the character around the place," added goalkeeper Jack Butland. "You really wish he'd be quiet sometimes but he really brings a lot of energy to the building, which is huge.

"It's been tough for him. He's been waiting a long time for a first goal. But in a few games this season he's come on and made a big impact and hopefully that's a sign of things to come. The lads are all buzzing for him."

Is this just the - belated - start of Matondo's Rangers career?

Clearly he is a player of talent. Quick, tricky and effervescent, he was not only a persistent pest to the PSV defence but was also able to carry the ball and enable Beale's side to get up the pitch amid PSV pressure.

Give Abdullah Sima offered little apart from his goal, and Sam Lammers has yet to cement his place in the XI, might there be a role from the start for Matondo in Eindhoven next Wednesday?

"It'll be interesting to see whether or not he starts," former Rangers striker Steven Thompson said on Sportsound.

"You are expecting Rangers to be under the kosh, they need an out ball, and Cyriel Dessers doesn't have that ability and Danilo maybe doesn't have the physicality.

"So I'd be tempted to go with Matondo, just for that surprise element he can bring. He'll be full of confidence after his goal."