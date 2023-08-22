Hannes Delcroix: Burnley sign Anderlecht defender
Burnley have signed Belgium defender Hannes Delcroix from Anderlecht for an undisclosed fee.
The 24-year-old centre-back, who has agreed a three-year deal, is manager Vincent Kompany's 12th summer signing.
"It's a great team. It was not difficult to come here when I got the option," Delcroix said.
"It's a different competition, the Premier League. Everybody knows it. It's the best competition in the world at the moment. I am happy to be here."
Delcroix rose through the youth ranks at Anderlecht and made his first-term debut in 2018.
He played under Kompany, who managed Anderlecht for two years from 2020.
Delcroix represented Belgium at youth level and won his only senior cap in a friendly against Switzerland in 2020.
